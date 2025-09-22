Remote Logging

To configure remote syslog to send syslog messages to a remote syslog server, follow the steps below.

Set remote syslog server. Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system syslog server <IP address/hostname>

(Optional) Set the destination port of the remote host. Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20 . 30.40 port 1234

(Optional) Filter log messages according to an input regex. Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20 . 30.40 filter include ERROR

Set the minimum severity of the log level to info (it has no impact on local log level). Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv set system syslog server 10.20 . 30.40 trap info