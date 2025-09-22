NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444
SDN Commands

SDN Configuration and State Files Management

nv action fetch sdn config apps type

nv action fetch sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> <remote-url>

Fetch an cluster app configuration file from a remote server.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

file-type

The config file type.

remote-url

  • The remote URL of the config file.

  • Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

  • Supported protocols: SCP, HTTPS, FILE, FTP, and SFTP.

  • The password must be encoded if it contains special characters and is provided as part of the command.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch sdn config apps nmx-controller type chassis_mapping scp://user:pass@file-server/path/to/config/chassis_mapping_1
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch sdn config apps nmx-controller type chassis_mapping file:///tmp/chassis_mapping_2

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}

Related Commands

nv action install sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name>

nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Notes


nv action generate sdn config apps type

nv action generate sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type>

Generate an cluster app config file.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

file-type

The config file type.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action generate sdn config apps nmx-controller type chassis_mapping
Action executing ...
App config file nmx-controller_chassis_mapping_20241023_181411 is successfully generated
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}

Related Commands

nv action upload sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name> <remote-url>

nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Notes


nv action install sdn config apps type files

nv action install sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name>

Install an cluster app config file.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

file-type

The config file type.

file-name

The config file name.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action install sdn config apps nmx-controller type chassis_mapping files chassis_map_1

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action fetch sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> <remote-url>

nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Notes


nv action upload sdn config apps type files

nv action upload sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload an cluster app config file to a remote server.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

file-type

The config file type.

file-name

The config file name.

remote-url

The remote server and path.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload sdn config apps nmx-controller type chassis_mapping files chassis_map_1 scp://user:pass@file-server/path/to/config/

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action generate sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type>

nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Notes


nv action delete sdn config apps type files

nv action delete sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name>

Delete an cluster app local config file.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

file-type

The config file type.

file-name

The config file name.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete sdn config apps nmx-controller type chassis_mapping files chassis_map_1

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action generate sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type>

nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Notes


nv show sdn config apps type files

nv show sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Display all the cluster app local config file for a file type.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

file-type

The config file type.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn config apps nmx-controller type chassis_mapping files
 
File name                                       File path
----------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
nmx-controller_chassis_mapping_20240524_091045  /host/cluster/config_file/nmx-controller/chassis_mapping/nmx-controller_chassis_mapping_20240524_091045

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/config/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files

Related Commands

nv action generate sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type>

nv action delete sdn config apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-type>

Notes


nv action generate sdn state apps type

nv action generate sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type>

Generate an cluster app state file.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

file-type

The state file type.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action generate sdn state apps nmx-controller type topology

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/state/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}

Related Commands

nv action upload sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name> <remote-url>

nv show sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Notes


nv action upload sdn state apps type files

nv action upload sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload an cluster app state file to remote server.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

file-type

The state file type

file-name

The state file name

remote-url

The remote server and path

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload sdn state apps nmx-controller type topology files topology_file_1 scp://user:pass@file-server/path/to/config/

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/state/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action generate sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type>

nv show sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Notes


nv action delete sdn state apps type files

nv action delete sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-name>

Delete an cluster app local state file.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app

file-type

The state file type

file-name

The state file name

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete sdn state apps nmx-controller type topology files topology_file_1

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/state/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action generate sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type>

nv show sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Notes


nv show sdn state apps type files

nv show sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files

Display all the cluster app local state file for a file type.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app

file-type

The state file type

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn state apps nmx-controller type topology files
 
File name                                File path
---------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
nmx-controller_topology_20240526_182245  /host/cluster/state_file/nmx-controller/topology/nmx-controller_topology_20240526_182245

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/state/apps/{app-name}/type/{file-type}/files

Related Commands

nv action generate sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type>

nv action delete sdn state apps <app-name> type <file-type> files <file-type>

Notes


SDN Partition Management

nv action create sdn partition name resiliency-mode mcast-limit

nv action create sdn partition <partition_id> name <name> resiliency-mode <resiliency-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> [uuid <uuid>] [location <location-id>]

Create a partition.

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32765).

name

The partition name, must be unique in the domain

resiliency-mode

The resiliency-mode is one of full_bandwidth, adaptive_bandwidth and user_action:

  • Full Bandwidth: On a trunk link failure, partition will attempt an automatic recovery. If spare trunk links are not available, GPUs will be excluded from the fabric to maintain full bandwidth for the rest of the GPUs.

  • Adaptive Bandwidth: On a trunk link failure, partition will attempt an automatic recovery. If spare trunk links are not available, the partition's GPUs will operate with a lower bandwidth than optimal.

  • User Action Required: On a trunk link failure, partition will attempt an automatic recovery. If spare trunk links are not available, the partition will go into an unhealthy state which requires user action for recovery. Example actions would be providing additional trunk links or removing GPUs from the partition.

mcast-limit

An integer presents the limit of multicast groups (0-1024)

uuid

The GPU UID

location-id

The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action create sdn partition 1 name part1 resiliency-mode adaptive_bandwidth mcast-limit 0 location-id 1.1.1.1

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}

Related Commands

nv action delete sdn partition <partition-id>

nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>

Notes

  • A location or UUID can be provided when creating a partition, but not both

  • If both location and UUID has not be provide, an empty partition without any GPU will be created

  • 32766 is reserved for the ID of the default partition


nv action delete sdn partition

nv action delete sdn partition <partition-id>

Delete a partition.

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete sdn partition 1

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}

Related Commands

nv show sdn partition <partition-id>

Notes


nv action update sdn partition location

nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]

Add a GPU with location ID to a partition.

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)

location-id

The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.

no-route

Do not update routing table after GPU added. By default, the routing table is updated.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update sdn partition 1 location 1.1.1.2

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}/location/{location-id}

Related Commands

nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id>

nv show sdn config app <app-name> type <file-type> files

Notes

  • This command is only for the location-based partition, use "nv show sdn partition" to check if a partition is location-based or UUID-based

  • The no-reroute option is only for scaleout setup


nv action restore sdn partition location

nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]

Remove a GPU with location ID from a partition.

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)

location-id

The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.

no-reroute

Do not update routing table after GPU removed. By default, the routing table is updated.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore sdn partition 1 location 1.1.1.2 no-reroute

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}/location/{location-id}

Related Commands

nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id>

nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>

Notes

  • This command is only for the location-based partition, use "nv show sdn partition" to check if a partition is location-based or UUID-based.

  • The no-reroute option is only for scaleout setup.


nv action update sdn partition uuid

nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]

Add a GPU with UUID to a partition

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766).

location-id

The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.

no-route

Do not update routing table after GPU added. By default, the routing table is updated.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update sdn partition 1 uuid 634426924859161775

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}/uuid/{uuid}

Related Commands

nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid>

nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>

Notes

  • This command is only for the uuid-based partition, use "nv show sdn partition" to check if a partition is location-based or UUID-based.

  • The no-reroute option is only for scaleout setup.


nv action restore sdn partition uuid

nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]

Remove a GPU from from a partition.

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766).

location-id

The location identifier of a GPU. The format of a location id is <chassis-id>.<slot-id>.<host-id>.<gpu-id>.

no-reroute

Do not update routing table after GPU removed. By default, the routing table is updated with the command.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore sdn partition 1 uuid 634426924859161775 no-reroute

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}/location/{location-id}

Related Commands

nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id>

nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>

Notes

  • This command is only for the uuid-based partition, use "nv show sdn partition" to check if a partition is location-based or UUID-based

  • The no-reroute option is only for scaleout setup.


nv action update sdn partition reroute

nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> reroute

Update the routing table of a partition.

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766).

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update sdn partition 1 reroute

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition/{partition-id}

Related Commands

nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid>

nv show sdn partition <paritition-id>

Notes

The command can not be used on non-scaleout setup.


nv show sdn partition

nv show sdn partition

Display all the sdn partitions.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn partition 
ID     Name               Num of GPUs  Health     Resiliency mode     Multicast groups limit  Partition type  Summary
-----  -----------------  -----------  ---------  ------------------  ----------------------  --------------  -------
1      partition1         0            degraded   full_bandwidth      0                                              
2      partition1         4            healthy    full_bandwidth      0                       location_based         
32766  Default Partition  4            unhealthy  adaptive_bandwidth  1024                    gpuuid_based

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/partition

Related Commands

nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resilience-mode <resilience-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> location <location-id>

nv action delete sdn partition <partition-id>

Notes


nv show sdn partition id

nv show sdn partition <partition-id>

Display all the sdn partitions.

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn partition 32766
                 operational       
---------------  ------------------
name             Default Partition
num-gpus         4                 
health           healthy         
resiliency-mode  adaptive_bandwidth
mcast-limit      1024              
partition-type   gpuuid_based      
 
locations
============
    GPU Location  UUID                
    ------------  --------------------
    1.1.1.1       10000000000000000001
    1.1.1.2       20000000000000000002
    1.1.1.3       30000000000000000003
    1.1.1.4       40000000000000000004

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvos/partition/{partition-id}

Related Commands

nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resilience-mode <resilience-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> location <location-id>

nv action delete control-plane partition <partition-id>

Notes


nv show sdn partition id location

nv show sdn partition <partition-id> location

Display all the locations of the GPUs in the SDN partition.

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn partition 32766 location 
GPU Location  UUID                
------------  --------------------
1.1.1.1       8429764542702799123 
1.1.1.2       14003344813302830705
1.1.1.3       634426924859161785  
1.1.1.4       10713516454341026771

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvos/partition/{partition-id}/location

Related Commands

nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resilience-mode <resilience-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> location <location-id>

nv action delete control-plane partition <partition-id>

nv show sdn partition id uuid

Notes


nv show sdn partition id uuid

nv show sdn partition <partition-id> uuid

Display all the UUIDs of the GPUs in the SDN partition.

Syntax Description

partition-id

The partition ID (an integer in range 1~32766)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn partition 32766 uuid 
GPU UUID              Location
--------------------  --------
634426924859161785    1.1.1.3 
8429764542702799123   1.1.1.1 
10713516454341026771  1.1.1.4 
14003344813302830705  1.1.1.2 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/nvos/partition/{partition-id}/uuid

Related Commands

nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resilience-mode <resilience-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> location <location-id>

nv action delete control-plane partition <partition-id>

nv show sdn partition id location

Notes


SDN Reset

nv action reset sdn factory-default

nv action reset sdn factory-default [force]

Restore SDN configuration to factory default.

Syntax Description

force

Reset factory-default without prompting user

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset sdn factory-default
The operation will reset sdn configuration to factory-default.
Type [y] to reset to factory-default.
Type [N] to abort.

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/sdn/factory-default

Related Commands

Notes


