NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444
SNMP Commands

nv show system snmp-server

nv show system snmp-server

Show SNMP server configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$  nv show system snmp-server 
 
                       operational  applied 
---------------------  -----------  --------
[listening-address]    all          all     
[readonly-community]   public     public
auto-refresh-interval  60           60      
state                  enabled      enabled    

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server

nv show system snmp-server listening-address

nv show system snmp-server listening-address [addr]

Show SNMP server listening addresses configuration.

Syntax Description

addr

Optional, show info of specific address. If omitted, will show a summary of all listening addresses

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system snmp-server listening-address
 
           port
--------  ---- 
1.1.1.1  161  
 
switch (config) # nv show system snmp-server listening-address 1.1.1.1
 
      operational  applied
----  -----------  -------
port  161          161    

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/listening-address

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/listening-address/{addr}

nv show system snmp-server readonly-community

nv show system snmp-server readonly-community

Show SNMP server readonly communities.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system snmp-server readonly-community
 
        
--------
community1
community2

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/readonly-community

nv set system snmp-server state

nv set system snmp-server state <enabled | disabled>

Enable or disable the SNMP server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server state enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server

At least 1 listening-address and 1 readonly-community must be configured in order to enabled SNMP server.

nv set system snmp-server listening-address

nv set system snmp-server listening-address <addr> [port <port>]

Configure a listening-address for the SNMP server.

Syntax Description

addr

The address to set. Both IPv4 and IPv6 are supported.

Special addresses may be specified by designated keywords: all (0.0.0.0), localhost (127.0.0.1), all-v6 ([::]), localhost-v6 ([::1])

port

Optional, set the port for the listening-address. If omitted, will use the default SNMP port 161.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server listening-address 1.1.1.1 port 44444

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/listening-address/{addr}

Multiple listening-addresses may be configured.

nv set system snmp-server readonly-community

nv set system snmp-server readonly-community <community>

Configure a readonly community for the SNMP server

Syntax Description

community

The community to set

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server readonly-community community1

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/readonly-community/{community}

Up to 4 readonly communities may be configured.

The same communities are used for both IPv4 and IPv6.

nv set system snmp-server auto-refresh-interval

nv set system snmp-server auto-refresh-interval {interval}

Set the interval in seconds between SNMP data refreshes

Syntax Description

interval

The interval to set, in seconds. The allowed range is [5-300]

Default

60

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server auto-refresh-interval 5

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server

In general, SNMP server refreshes its internal data every time period as set by the auto-refresh-interval configuration. However, sysName is an exception. It reflects the system hostname, and is being refreshed on a less frequent basis, every 12 time periods, as the system hostname is not expected to change very often.

nv set system snmp-server system-contact

nv set system snmp-server system-contact <contact>

Set the value for sysContact in MIB-II.

Syntax Description

contact

The contact to set, up to 255 characters

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server system-contact "John Doe"

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server

nv set system snmp-server system-location

nv set system snmp-server system-location <location>

Set the value for sysLocation in MIB-II.

Syntax Description

location

The location to set, up to 255 characters

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system snmp-server system-location "2nd floor cabinet"

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server

