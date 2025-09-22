NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444  Statistics

Statistics

NVOS collects samples and saves system statistics data. Sampling data is collected for tech-support.

Supporting CLI:

  • Show, upload, clear data collected.

  • Configure sampling configuration.

    • Enable/disable sampling

    • Sampling interval

    • How long to save samples (cyclic buffer)

Statistics are split into multiple categories:

Category

Statistic

Description

Temperature

asic-<x>

Asic temperature (per asic)

ambient COMEX

Ambient comex temperature

Ambient Fan Side

Ambient fan side temperature

Ambient Port Side

Ambient port-side temperature

CPU Core <x>

CPU core temperature (per cpu)

CPU Pack

CPU pack temperature

PSU-<x>

PSU temperature (per PSU)

Module <idx>

Module temperatureerature

CPU

Free-ram

Free system ram memory

CPU utilization

CPU utilization over the last 5 minutes (can be either 1/5/15)

Reboot count

Number of reboots

Disk

Free space

Free space under "/"

Wear level

Disk remaining time left

Write rate

Average disk write/sec

Read rate

Average disk read/sec

Program fail count

Counts the number of flash program failures

Erase fail count

counts the number of failed data deletion attempts

Uncorrectable error count

count of errors that are impossible to recover

Power

Psu-power <x>

PSU power [W]

Psu-current <x>

PSU current [A]

Fan

Fan-speed <x>

Fan speed [%]

Mgmt-interface

Eth<x> tx bytes

TX bytes diff from last sample

Eth<x> rx bytes

RX bytes diff from last sample

Statistics Commands
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here