NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444  System API Commands

On This Page

System API Commands

nv show system api

nv show system api

Show NVUE external REST API configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system api
             operational  applied    
-----------  -----------  -----------
state        enabled      enabled    
port         443          443        
certificate  self-signed  self-signed
connections                          
  active     1                       
  accepted   15698                   
  handled    15698                   
  requests   14490                   
  reading    0                       
  writing    1                       
  waiting    0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api

Related Commands

nv set/unset system api state

nv set/unset system api port

Notes

nv set/unset system api state

nv set/unset system api state < enabled | disabled>

Set the REST API external access state.

Syntax Description

state

enabled, disabled

Default

enabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system api
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system api state enabled

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api

Related Commands

nv show system api

Notes

nv set/unset system api port

nv set/unset system api port <port-number>

Set the REST API listen port.

Syntax Description

port-number

Port number of the remote syslog server: 1–65535

Default

443

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system api port 443

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api

Related Commands

nv show system api

Notes

nv show system api mtls

nv show system api mtls

Show configured CA certificate for API mTLS connections.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system api mtls 
                operational  applied  
--------------  -----------  ---------
ca-certificate  nvue_root    nvue_root

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api/mtls

Related Commands

Notes

nv show system api

nv set system api mtls ca-certificate

nv set system api mtls ca-certificate <cacert-id>

Set CA certificate for API mTLS connection.

Syntax Description

cacert-id

CA certificate ID string

Default

none

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system api  mtls ca-certificate nvue_root 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api/mtls?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"ca-certificate": "cacert_id"}

Related Commands

Notes

nv set system api certificate

nv set system api certificate <cert-id>

Set certificate for API connection.

Syntax Description

cert-id

Certificate ID string

Default

none

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system api certificate cert cert_id

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api/mtls?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"certificate": "cert_id"}

Related Commands

Notes
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here