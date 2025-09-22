On This Page
- nv show system aaa tacacs accounting
- nv show system aaa tacacs hostname
- nv set system aaa tacacs accounting
- nv set system aaa tacacs hostname
- nv set system aaa tacacs port
- nv set system aaa tacacs auth-type
- nv set system aaa tacacs secret
- nv set system aaa tacacs timeout
- nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-port
- nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-type
- nv set system aaa tacacs hostname secret
- nv set system aaa tacacs hostname priority
- nv set system aaa tacacs hostname timeout
TACACS Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs accounting
Show TACACS accounting configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/accounting
Related Commands
nv set system aaa tacacs accounting state
Notes
Enable/disable tacacs accounting feature
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname
Show remote TACACS servers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname
Related Commands
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname
Notes
Show TACACS configured servers.
nv set system aaa tacacs accounting state <enabled | disabled>
Configure remote TACACS servers.
Syntax Description
state
enum: enabled | disabled
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/accounting/state/<enabled/disabled>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs accounting
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>
Configure remote TACACS servers.
Syntax Description
hostname-id
TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs port <1–65535>
Configure global TACACS authentication port.
Syntax Description
port
Integer: 1–65535
Default
49
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/port
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs auth-type <pap | chap | login>
Configure global authentication type
Syntax Description
auth-type
enum: chap, pap, login
Default
pap
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/auth-type
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs secret <string | prompt>
Configure global TACACS secret in cleartext.
Syntax Description
secret
string | prompt
Default
""
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/secret
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs timeout <1–60>
Configure the global tacacs reply timeout (seconds)
Syntax Description
timeout
Integer: 1–60
Default
3
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/timeout
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> port <1–65535>
Configure tacacs authentication port for server
Syntax Description
hostname-id
TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
auth-port
Integer: 1–65535
Default
None (set by TACACS global configuration)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/port/<port>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> auth-type <pap | chap | login>
Configure TACACS authentication type for server.
Syntax Description
hostname-id
TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
auth-type
Enum: pap, chap, login
Default
None (set by tacacs global config)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/auth-type/<auth-type>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> secret <string | prompt>
Configure server secret in cleartext.
Syntax Description
hostname-id
TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
secret
string | prompt
Default
None (set by tacacs global config)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/password/<SECRET>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> priority <1–8>
Configure tacacs priority for server.
Syntax Description
hostname-id
Tacacs server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
priority
Integer: 1–8
Default
1
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/priority/<priority-value>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes
nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> timeout <1-60>
Configure the reply timeout for a TACACS server (seconds).
Syntax Description
hostname-id
TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6
timeout
Integer: 1–60
Default
None (set by TACACS global configuration)
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/timeout/<timeout-value>
Related Commands
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>
nv show system aaa tacacs hostname
nv show system aaa tacacs
Notes