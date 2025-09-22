NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2444  Transceiver Commands

On This Page

Transceiver Commands

nv show platform transceiver

nv show platform transceiver {<transceiver-id>}

Display the status of all transceivers. Includes fields such as: cable-type, cable-length, vendor-rev and identifier.

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

Display the status of a single transceiver (with the same fields as the general command).

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver 
sw1: 
   cable-type             : Optical module
   supported-cable-length : 30m OM3,50m OM4,50m OM5
   diagnostics-status     : Diagnostic Data Available
   status                 : Inserted
   error-status           : N/A
   vendor-data-code       : 2022-08-19
   identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
   vendor-rev             : A3
   vendor-name            : NVIDIA
   vendor-pn              : MMA4Z00-NS
   vendor-sn              : MT2234FT11534
 
 
sw2:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 1.0
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A    
  vendor-data-code       : 2022-04-15
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A2
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP7Y50-N001
  vendor-sn              : MT2216VS02521
 
sw3:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 1.0
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A  
  vendor-data-code       : 2021-12-22
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A1
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP7Y00-N001
  vendor-sn              : MT2152VS04096
 
sw4:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 1.5
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A     
  vendor-data-code       : 2021-09-14
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A2
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP7Y60-H01A
  vendor-sn              : MT2138VS01296
 
sw5:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 2.0
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A     
  vendor-data-code       : 2022-07-17
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A3
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP7Y60-H002
  vendor-sn              : MT2233VS00911
 
sw6:
  diagnostics-status     : Non present module
  status                 : Removed
  error-status           : N/A    
 
...
 
sw30:
  diagnostics-status     : Non present module
  status                 : Removed
  error-status           : N/A   
 
sw31:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 0.5
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A      
  vendor-data-code       : 2021-08-31
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A3
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP4Y10-N00A
  vendor-sn              : MT2134VS00903
 
sw32:
  cable-type             : Copper cable
  cable-length           : 0.5
  diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
  status                 : Inserted
  error-status           : N/A   
  vendor-data-code       : 2021-08-31
  identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
  vendor-rev             : A3
  vendor-name            : NVIDIA
  vendor-pn              : MCP4Y10-N00A
  vendor-sn              : MT2134VS00903
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw31
cable-type             : Copper cable
cable-length           : 0.5
diagnostics-status     : No Diagnostic Data Available. Module is not DDMI capable
status                 : Inserted
error-status           : N/A    
vendor-data-code       : 2021-08-31
identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
vendor-rev             : A3
vendor-name            : NVIDIA
vendor-pn              : MCP4Y10-N00A
vendor-sn              : MT2134VS00903                      
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw1
sw1: 
   cable-type             : Optical module
   supported-cable-length : 30m OM3,50m OM4,50m OM5
   diagnostics-status     : Diagnostic Data Available
   status                 : Inserted
   error-status           : N/A
   vendor-data-code       : 2022-08-19
   identifier             : OSFP 8X Pluggable Transceiver
   vendor-rev             : A3
   vendor-name            : NVIDIA
   vendor-pn              : MMA4Z00-NS
   vendor-sn              : MT2234FT11534 temperature:
temperature:
  temperature         : 57.00 C
  high-alarm-threshold: 80.00 C
  low-alarm-threshold : -10.00 C
voltage:
  voltage             : 3.18 V
  high-alarm-threshold: 3.50 V
  low-alarm-threshold : 3.10 V
mod-fw-fault           : False
dp-fw-fault            : False
channel:
  channel-1:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.68 mW / 2.25 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 54.60 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-2:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 48.38 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-3:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.54 mW / 1.88 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 50.83 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-4:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.74 mW / 2.41 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.58 mW / 1.99 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 55.99 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-5:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.55 mW / 1.90 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.59 mW / 2.01 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 62.47 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-6:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.64 mW / 2.15 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.57 mW / 1.96 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 54.89 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-7:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.46 mW / 1.64 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.61 mW / 2.07 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 53.54 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False
 
  channel-8:
    rx-power:
        power            : 1.46 mW / 1.64 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -6.00 dBm
    tx-power:
        power            : 1.60 mW / 2.04 dBm
        high-alarm-thresh: 5.00 dBm
        low-alarm-thresh : -2.01 dBm
    tx-bias-current:
        current          : 60.24 mA
        high-alarm-thresh: 145.00 mA
        low-alarm-thresh : 5.00 mA
    rx-cdr-lol    : False
    rx-los        : False
    tx-ad-eq-fault: False
    tx-cdr-lol    : False
    tx-los        : False
    tx-fault      : False

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes

nv action reset platform transceiver id

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

Reset specific transceiver module

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset platform transceiver sw1
Action executing ...
Resetting module sw1 ... OK
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset platform transceiver sw1
Action executing ...
Resetting module sw1 ... Failed
Action succeeded 

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Notes

nv action install platform transceiver firmware files

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>

Install firmware image file on the specific transceiver module.

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

file-name

The name of the FW image file

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver sw1 firmware files sec_issu_46_120_10010_dev_signed.bin
Action executing ... 100%
Installed FW version: 46.120.10010
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action install platform transceiver sw5 firmware files sec_issu_46_120_10011_dev_signed.bin
Error: Action failed with the following issue:
    FW update is not supported for this module: no FW mgmt data is found

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Notes

Burning new firmware version is not supported for copper cables.

nv show platform transceiver firmware

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Display firmware information for specific transceiver module.

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw1 firmware 
                     operational         applied 
-------------------  ------------------  -------  
actual-firmware       46.140.1013 
fw-upgrade-status     N/A 
fw-upgrade-error-msg  N/A 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw2 firmware 
                     operational         applied 
-------------------  ------------------  -------  
actual-firmware       47.120.10013 
fw-upgrade-status     OK
fw-upgrade-error-msg  N/A 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware

Related Commands

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

Notes

nv show platform transceiver firmware files

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files

Display available firmware files for transceiver module.

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw3 firmware files
Available firmware files  File path 
------------------------  ---------------------- 
fw1.bin                   /host/fw-images/modules/fw1.bin 
fw2.bin                   /host/fw-images/modules/fw2.bin 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files

Related Commands

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Notes

nv show platform transceiver firmware files name

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files <file-name>

Display specific firmware file for transceiver module.

Syntax Description

transceiver-id

The name of the transceiver

file-name

The name of the FW image file

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform transceiver sw3 firmware files fw1.bin
Available firmware files  File path 
------------------------  ---------------------- 
fw1.bin                   /host/fw-images/modules/fw1.bin

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/transceiver/{transceiver-id}/firmware/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

nv action install platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware files {file-name}

nv action reset platform transceiver <transceiver-id>

nv show platform transceiver <transceiver-id> firmware

Notes
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here