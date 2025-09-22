Troubleshooting

The system has mechanism to detect if ASIC encountered health/firmware burn issue and try to recover from it.

During the fatal detection and recovery, events will be raised as well. For more information, see ASIC-Related Events in the Event Managment section.

The system’s fatal state is indicated in the CLI prompt and in the nv show system health command.

Example:

Copy Copied! [System_Fatal_State]admin @nvos ~$ nv show system health operational applied ---------- ----------- ------- status FATAL status-led amber Health issues ================ Component Status information ----------- --------------------------- ASIC-HEALTH Switch ASIC in fatal state.





The system has an internal mechanism to recover from a fatal state without user intervention. The recovery process involves the following steps:

Restart the ASICs of the system. If restarting the ASICs does not resolve the issue, the system will attempt to recover through a system reboot. If after the reboot system still encounters ASIC issues, another reboot will be performed. After the second reboot, the system will start without configuring the ASICs, leaving all ports down. NVOS is running, so logs can be collected for analysis. To try to revive the switch, perform a power-cycle by the running the command nv action power-cycle system. If system entered fatal state again, please contact NVIDIA's support team.

Note Any reboot or power cycle initiated by the user will also reset the system’s fatal detection and recovery mechanism. This process starts the recovery steps from the beginning.



