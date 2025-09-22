Zero-Touch Provisioning Commands
nv show system ztp
Shows global ZTP status and the status for each section.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ztp
Related Commands
nv set system ztp config-save
Notes
nv set system ztp config-save {enabled | disabled}
Setting the ZTP configuration.
Syntax Description
enabled, disabled
Enables or disables “nv config save”
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ztp
Related Commands
nv show system ztp
Notes
When ZTP is active, “nv config save” is suppressed because it may interfere with ZTP operation. Therefore, after running “nv set system ztp config-save enabled” and “nv config apply”, if “nv config save” is performed, then ZTP is disabled as a consequence of the database save.
nv action {abort | run} system ztp [force]
ZTP action commands to interact with ZTP service.
Syntax Description
abort
Abort ZTP session. This command is used to interrupt ongoing ZTP session.
run
Rerun ZTP flow. Use this command to manually restart a new ZTP session from scratch or from when it failed or aborted.
force
This option is used to skip AYS dialog. By default, each action command asks the user to confirm the execution of the specified command.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ztp
Related Commands
nv show system ztp
Notes