Chassis Information and Inventory Commands

nv show platform

Displays the types of data available under more specific platform commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform
               operational
-------------  ----------------------------------------
system-mac     9C:63:C0:72:B2:12
manufacturer   Nvidia
product-name   N5110_LD
cpu            x86_64 AMD EPYC 3151 4-Core Processor x8
memory         16320876 kB
disk-size      74.5G
port-layout    18 x 400G-OSFP
part-number    692-9K36F-00MV-JS0
serial-number  MT2416X02630
asic-model     Quantum3
system-uuid    317ab89a-032b-11ef-8000-b0cf0e0b5900
                      

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform

Related Commands

nv show platform environment

nv show platform firmwarenv show platform software

Notes

nv show platform chassis-location

Display chassis location information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform chassis-location
              operational
-----------   -----------
tray-index    0
slot-number   5
chassis-sn    999WWYY123456
topology-id   GB200 NVL36

Related Commands

Notes

nv show platform inventory

nv show platform inventory {<inventory-id>}

Display the status of all platform components. Includes the following fields: hw-version, model, serial, state and type.

Syntax Description

inventory-id

Display the status of a single platform component (with the same fields as the general command).

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory
 
        Hw version  Model               Serial        State  Type
------  ----------  ------------------  ------------  -----  ------
FAN1/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN1/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN2/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN2/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN3/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN3/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN4/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN4/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN5/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN5/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN6/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
FAN6/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A           ok     fan
SWITCH  A2          692-9K36F-00MV-JS0  MT2416X02630  ok     switch
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory SWITCH
                  operational
----------------  ------------------
state             ok
hardware-version  A2
model             692-9K36F-00MV-JS0
serial            MT2416X02630
type              switch

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/{inventroy-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes

nv action reset platform bmc-password

Reset BMC root user password.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset platform bmc-password 
Action executing ...
 
The password has been reset to the default BMC password.
To obtain the default password, please refer to the UM command description.
For your security, it is highly recommended to update this temporary password to a new, strong password as soon as possible.
 
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/bmc-password

Related Commands

nv show platform firmware BMC

Notes

This command resets the BMC root user password to '0penBmcTempPass!'.

For security purposes, it is highly recommended to update this temporary password to a new, strong password immediately after the reset.

nv show platform cable-cartridge

Display the table with cable cartridges, their slot and tray ID, S/N, P/N and manufacturing date.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2141

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform cable-cartridge
Name        Slot ID  Tray ID  Serial         Part Number         Manufacturing Date
----------  -------  -------  -------------  ------------------  -------------------
cartridge1  3        0        1783224040338  755-24972-0003-000  08/09/24 - 07:06:00
cartridge2  3        0        1783224040357  755-24972-0003-000  08/09/24 - 08:11:00
cartridge3  3        0        1783224040358  755-24972-0003-000  08/09/24 - 09:44:00
cartridge4  3        0        1783224040359  755-24972-0003-000  08/09/24 - 09:08:00

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/cable-cartridge

Related Commands

nv show platform cable-cartridge <cartridge-name>

Notes

nv show platform cable-cartridge name

nv show platform cable-cartridge <cartridge-name>

Display specified cable-cartridge information.

Syntax Description

cartridge-name

Cable cartridge name, listed in the nv show platform cable-cartridge

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2141

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform cable-cartridge cartridge1
                  operational
----------------  -------------------
serial-number     1783224040338
part-number       755-24972-0003-000
slot-id           3
tray-id           0
manufacture-date  08/09/24 - 07:06:00

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/cable-cartridge/{cartridge-name}

Related Commands

nv show platform cable-cartridge

Notes
