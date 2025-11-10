NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445
Cluster Applications

NVOS provides commands to manage cluster applications, offering users visibility into the applications' status and control over their operation and log settings.

Current supported applications:

  • NMX-Controller

  • NMX-Telemetry

Key Functionalities

Viewing Applications State

Controlling Application State

Managing Log Levels

Cluster Applications Commands
