NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445
Cluster Applications Commands

nv show cluster apps

Display the aggregated information of cluster apps

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster  apps
Name            ID             Version                 Capabilities                 Components Version                                 Status  Reason  Additional Information          Summary
--------------  -------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------  -------------------------------------------------  ------  ------  ------------------------------  -------
nmx-controller  nmx-c-nvos     0.8.0_2024-11-27_11-25  sm, gfm, fib, gw-api         sm:2004.11.6, gfm:R570.52, fib-fe:0.8.1            ok              CONTROL_PLANE_STATE_CONFIGURED
nmx-telemetry   nmx-telemetry  0.8.3                   telemetry, gnmi aggregation  telemetry-collector:1.19.9, gnmi-aggregator:0.8.3  ok

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps

Display an specific cluster app.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster app nmx-controller 
                  operational                            
----------------  ---------------------------------------
app-id            nmx-c-nvos                             
app-ver           0.9.0_2025-01-11_09-51                 
capabilities      sm, gfm, fib, gw-api                   
components-ver    sm:2025.01.1, gfm:R570.90, fib-fe:0.9.0
status            not ok                                 
reason            GFM: UNINITIALIZED                     
addition-info     CONTROL_PLANE_STATE_UNCONFIGURED       
manager                                                  
  ca-certificate                                         
  certificate                                            
  encryption      disabled                               
  state           disabled

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}

Display the installed apps of cluster.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Name            ID             Version                 Capabilities                                         Components Version                                               
--------------  -------------  ----------------------  ---------------------------------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------------------
nmx-controller  nmx-c-nvos     0.9.0_2025-01-11_09-51  sm, gfm, fib, gw-api                                 sm:2025.01.1, gfm:R570.90, fib-fe:0.9.0                          
nmx-telemetry   nmx-telemetry  0.9.1                   nvl telemetry, gnmi aggregation, syslog aggregation  nvl-telemetry:1.19.14, gnmi-aggregator:0.8.9, nmx-connector:0.8.9

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/installed

Display the running apps of cluster.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps running
Name            Status  Reason              Additional Information          
--------------  ------  ------------------  --------------------------------
nmx-controller  not ok  GFM: UNINITIALIZED  CONTROL_PLANE_STATE_UNCONFIGURED
nmx-telemetry   ok

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/running

Start an cluster app.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action start cluster apps nmx-controller 

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}

Stop an cluster app.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action stop cluster apps nmx-controller 

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}

Display an cluster app's log-level.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster apps nmx-controller log-level 
                operational                      
--------------  ---------------------------------
log-level       warn                  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}/log-level

nv action update cluster apps <app-name> log-level <log-level>

Change an cluster app's log-level.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

log-level

The new log-level, should be one of critical, debug, error, info, notice, warn

Default

log-level: info

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster apps nmx-controller log-level error 

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}/log-level

nv action restore cluster apps <app-name> log-level

Restore an cluster app's log-level to default.

Syntax Description

app-name

The name of the cluster app.

Default

app-name

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore cluster apps nmx-controller log-level

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/apps/{app-name}/log-level

