On This Page
Cluster Control
NVOS allows users to view and control the cluster state.
Enabling the cluster starts all cluster applications, while disabling it stops them. The default state of the cluster is disabled.
To updated the chassis ID, run the following command:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster chassis-id <id>
Note
Upon changing chassis-id, user must rerun nmx-controller app by stopping and running the application again. See nv action update cluster chassis-id command, for more information.