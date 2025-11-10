Cluster Management

NVOS includes a robust infrastructure that enables the execution of cluster applications on the CPU of the switch. This release supports two cluster applications: NMX-Controller and NMX-Telemetry. The NVOS cluster infrastructure streamlines the management and monitoring of these applications, providing a seamless user experience.

The NVOS cluster infrastructure includes the cluster applications package files within the NVOS image. The packages are automatically installed along with the NVOS image installation and upgrade process, ensuring a hassle-free setup.

The NVOS cluster infrastructure provides a user-friendly Command Line Interface (CLI) and RESTful APIs to manage and configure the cluster applications. Users can perform the following tasks:

Start and stop the execution of the cluster applications

Manage the log verbosity level of the cluster applications

Configure common functionalities across all cluster applications, such as the gRPC connection with an external manager

Monitor the operational health of the cluster applications

The gRPC connection with the external manager supports three modes: unencrypted, TLS, and mTLS. The cluster applications act as the server-side of the gRPC connection. For encrypted gRPC modes (TLS and mTLS), the cluster applications facilitate the installation of security certificates and support key rotations to maintain a secure communication channel.

Once the user starts the operation of the cluster applications, any subsequent NVOS boot will automatically restart the cluster applications, ensuring continuous availability. Additionally, upgrading the NVOS will also upgrade the cluster applications seamlessly. User configurations for the cluster infrastructure persist across NVOS reboots and upgrades, eliminating the need for manual reconfiguration. In case of a factory reset of the NVOS, the cluster infrastructure and cluster applications will also be reset to their default state.