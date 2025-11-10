NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445
Control and Power Commands

nv show system reboot

Show system reboot information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot
 
           operational                          applied
---------  -----------------------------------  -------
[history]                                                
reason
  gentime  2022_06_02_07_32_05                           
  reason   Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)           
  user     N/A                                          

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot

nv show system reboot reason

Show the system reboot reason.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot reason 
         operational                          applied
-------  -----------------------------------  -------
gentime  2022_06_02_07_32_05                           
reason   Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)           
user     N/A                                          

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/reason

nv show system reboot history

Show the system reboot history.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system reboot history
    gentime              reason                               user
--  -------------------  -----------------------------------  ----
1   2022_06_02_07_32_05  Hardware - Other (Reset from ComEx)  N/A

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/history

nv action reboot system

nv action reboot system {flags} [force]​

Reboot switch system.

Syntax Description

flags

proceed

  • Behavior: Standard reboot process but with force flag to bypass certain checks

  • Service Handling: Same graceful service shutdown as default mode

  • System State: Forces reboot even if system conditions normally prevent it

  • Best For: When system is busy or some checks fail but you still want controlled reboot

  • Risk: Low risk, same safety as default but more forceful

immediate

  • Behavior: Direct kernel reboot bypassing all NOS reboot infrastructure

  • Service Handling: No graceful shutdown—processes terminated abruptly

  • System State: Completely ignores system state

  • Best For: System recovery, emergency situations, frozen systems

  • Risk: Highest risk of data loss and file system corruption

halt

  • Behavior: Complete system shutdown instead of a restart

  • Service Handling: Full graceful shutdown like default mode

  • System State: Respects system busy state

  • Best For: Maintenance requiring complete power-off

  • Risk: Low risk, same safety as default mode

<none>

  • Behavior: Standard reboot with complete safety checks

  • Service Handling: Waits for services to shut down gracefully

  • System State: Respects system busy state

  • Best For: Normal operations, scheduled maintenance

  • Risk: Lowest risk of data loss or corruption

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system
Configuration has been modified, but not saved.
Type [y] to reboot the system without saving configuration.
Type [N] to abort.
 
Do you want to continue? [Y/N] N
System reboot aborted by user
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action reboot system halt
Type [y] to halt the system.
Type [N] to abort.
WARNING: This operation will shut down the system.
You will NOT be able to turn on the system remotely.
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N]

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

nv action install platform firmware files

Notes

  • The prompt will be displayed only if there is unsaved configuration on the switch. Otherwise, the reboot will be performed as usual.

  • Using the halt flag will show the prompt unless force flag is passed.

  • Using the immediate flag will not trigger the firmware upgrade flow that part of normal reboot.

  • If the switch is in a fatal state, it will exit that state once it comes up.

nv action power-cycle system

nv action power-cycle system [force] [immediate]

Performs system power cycle.

Syntax Description

force

Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

immediate

Performs power cycle without closing the system gracefully

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ $ nv action power-cycle system
Configuration has been modified, but not saved.
Type [y] to power cycle the system without saving configuration.
Type [N] to abort.
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N] N
Action executing ...
Power cycle aborted by user
Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ nv action power-cycle system force
Action executing ...
System will power cycle in a few seconds
Action succeeded
$ Connection to XXXX closed by remote host.

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system

nv action reboot system

Notes

  • Supported only in systems with BMC.

  • If the switch is in a fatal state, it will exit that state once it comes up.

