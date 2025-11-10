Document Revision History

Version 25.02.2444 —September 2025

Note in ZTP and OS Upgrade section

dhcp-client-identifier to include "interface-name" in the Zero-Touch Provisioning section

Version 25.02.2342 —June 2025

Version 25.02.2141 —March 2025

Version 25.02.1884 —February/March 2025

The command output for nv show sdn partition

The commands in SDN Configuration and State Files Management section, changing "app" to "apps"

nv show platform environment psu

Version 25.02.1786 —December 2024

This is the first production-sample-level release of the NVLink NVOS software documentation.