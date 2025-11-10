gNMI Streaming

gNMI client on a host can request capabilities and data from the switch. The examples below use the gNMIc client.

The following example shows a gNMIc STREAM SAMPLE mode request for specific Interface data, with a sample interval of 30 seconds, suppress redundant flag enabled, and heartbeat interval of 120 seconds:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a "IP" --port 9339 --skip-verify subscribe --prefix "interfaces" --path "/interface[name=sw1p1]" --target nvos -u admin -p ***** --mode stream --stream-mode sample --sample-interval 30s --suppress-redundant --heartbeat-interval 120s

The following example shows a gNMIc STREAM ON-CHANGE mode request for system events, with an updates-only flag enabled:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a "IP" --port 9339 --skip-verify subscribe --prefix "/system-events" --path "" --target nvos -u admin -p ***** --mode stream --stream-mode on-change --updates-only

The following example shows a gNMIc ONCE mode request and server response for interface MTU (-d for debug mode):

Copy Copied! gnmic -a "IP" --port 9339 --skip-verify subscribe --prefix "interfaces" --path "/interface[name=sw1p1]/infiniband/state/mtu" -d --target nvos -u admin -p ***** --mode once { "source" : "IP" , "subscription-name" : "default-1709707931" , "timestamp" : 1709707925858795109 , "time" : "2024-03-06T08:52:05.858795109+02:00" , "prefix" : "interfaces/interface[name=sw1p1]" , "target" : "nvos" , "updates" : [ { "Path" : "infiniband/state/mtu" , "values" : { "infiniband/state/mtu" : 256 } } ] }

The following example shows a gNMIc ONCE request for all supported paths:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a "IP" --port 9339 --skip-verify subscribe --prefix "/" --path "" --target nvos -u admin -p ***** --mode once

The following example shows a gNMIc POLL mode request and server response for FAN1/1 speed:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a "IP" --port 9339 --skip-verify subscribe --prefix "components" --path "component[name=FAN1/1]/fan/state/speed" --target nvos -u admin -p ***** --format flat --mode poll components/component[name=FAN1/ 1 ]/fan/state/speed: 33

The following example shows a gNMIc STREAM mode request for specific system-event "text" leaf with PROTO encoding:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! gnmic -a "IP" --port 9339 --skip-verify subscribe --prefix "system-events" --path "system-event[event-id=38]/state/text" --target nvos -u admin -p ***** --encoding proto --format prototext --mode stream sync_response: true update: { timestamp: 1719295967820127958 prefix: { elem: { name: "system-events" } elem: { name: "system-event" key: { key: "event-id" value: "38" } } target: "nvos" } update: { path: { elem: { name: "state" } elem: { name: "text" } } val: { string_val: "Interface admin state is up" } } }

A list of supported events can be found in the Event Management page.

The following example shows a gRPC curl command to describe the server using gRPC reflection service:

Copy Copied! docker run fullstorydev/grpcurl -H username:admin -H password:***** -insecure "IP" : 9339 describe gnmi.gNMI is a service: service gNMI { rpc Capabilities ( .gnmi.CapabilityRequest ) returns ( .gnmi.CapabilityResponse ); rpc Get ( .gnmi.GetRequest ) returns ( .gnmi.GetResponse ); rpc Set ( .gnmi.SetRequest ) returns ( .gnmi.SetResponse ); rpc Subscribe ( stream .gnmi.SubscribeRequest ) returns ( stream .gnmi.SubscribeResponse ); } grpc.reflection.v1.ServerReflection is a service: service ServerReflection { rpc ServerReflectionInfo ( stream .grpc.reflection.v1.ServerReflectionRequest ) returns ( stream .grpc.reflection.v1.ServerReflectionResponse ); } grpc.reflection.v1alpha.ServerReflection is a service: service ServerReflection { rpc ServerReflectionInfo ( stream .grpc.reflection.v1alpha.ServerReflectionRequest ) returns ( stream .grpc.reflection.v1alpha.ServerReflectionResponse ); }

The following example shows a gNMIc ONCE mode request for all the supported paths:

Copy Copied! gnmic -a "IP" --port 9339 --skip-verify subscribe --prefix "/" --path "" --target nvos -u admin -p ***** --mode once --format flat

The following example shows a gNMIc Capabilities request to retrieve the set of capabilities that is supported by the server: