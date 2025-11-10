On This Page
gNMI Streaming Commands
nv show system gnmi-server
Displays the gNMI server configured state, actual state, and version.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server
Related Commands
nv set system gnmi-server state disabled
nv set system gnmi-server state <enabled | disabled>
Sets gNMI server state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server
Related Commands
nv unset system gnmi-server state
nv unset system gnmi-server state
Unsets gNMI server state back to default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server
Related Commands
nv set system gnmi-server state
nv set sys gnmi-server certificate {cert id}
Set CA certificate for API mTLS connection.
Syntax Description
certificate
Certificate ID string
Default
self-signed
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/gnmi-server/certificate?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"certificate": "cert_id"}
Related Commands
Notes