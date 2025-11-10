NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445  LDAP Commands

On This Page

LDAP Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

nv show system aaa ldap

Show LDAP configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa ldap 
                 operational                     applied                     
---------------  ------------------------------  --------------------------- 
auth-port        389                             389                        
base-dn          dc=itzgeek,dc=local             dc=itzgeek,dc=local        
bind-dn          cn=ldapadm,dc=itzgeek,dc=local  cn=ldapadm,dc=itzgeek,dc=local
group-attribute  member                          member                     
login-attribute  cn                              cn                         
password         *                               *                          
timeout-bind     5                               5                          
timeout-search   5                               5                           
version          3                               3                           
[hostname]       10.209.1.250                    10.209.1.250  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap

Related Commands

nv set system aaa ldap

Notes

LDAP feature in NVOS, the switch is basicly an LDAP client that can be bind to an LDAP server, to support authentication to the switch via LDAP server instead local.

nv show system aaa ldap hostname

nv show system aaa ldap hostname

Show remote LDAP servers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$  nv show sys aa ldap hostname 
Hostname     Priority
-----------  --------
10.237.0.86  1

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/hostname

Related Commands

nv set system aaa ldap hostname

Notes

Show LDAP configured servers.

nv set system aaa ldap hostname

nv set system aaa ldap hostname <hostname-id>

Configure remote LDAP servers.

Syntax Description

hostname-id

LDAP server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap hostname 1.2.3.4      

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/hostname/<hostname-id>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa ldap hostname nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap base-dn

nv set system aaa ldap base-dn <base-dn>

This command set the base-dn of the LDAP server.

Syntax Description

base-dn

Configure base DN (Distinguished Name)

Default

ou=users

dc=example dc=com

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap base-dn "dc=itzgeek,dc=local"

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/base-dn

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

A base dn is the point from where a server will search for users.

nv set system aaa ldap bind-dn

nv set system aaa ldap bind-dn <bind dn>

This command sets the bind-dn of the ldap server.

Syntax Description

bind dn

Configure bind DN (Distinguished Name)

Default

None

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap bind-dn "cn=ldapadm,dc=itzgeek,dc=local"

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/bind-dn

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

The Bind DN is the username that will be used to do the searching and request the authentication.

nv set system aaa ldap port

nv set system aaa ldap port <1–65535>

Set LDAP authentication port.

Syntax Description

port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

389

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap port 389

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/port

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap timeout-bind

nv set system aaa ldap timeout-bind <seconds>

Set global LDAP max wait until bind timeout (seconds).

Syntax Description

Seconds

Number of seconds

Default

5

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap timeout-bind 5

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/timeout-bind

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap timeout-search

nv set system aaa ldap timeout-search <seconds>

Set global LDAP max wait until search timeout (seconds).

Syntax Description

Seconds

Number of seconds

Default

cn

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap timeout-search 5 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/timeout-search

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap secret

nv set system aaa ldap secret <secret-value>

Set global LDAP server secret in cleartext.

Syntax Description

secret value

Secret string

Default

3

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap password  123asd

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/secret

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap map group cn

nv set system aaa ldap map group cn <cn-str>

Set LDAP search map for cn attribute for group database.

Syntax Description

cn-str

Common name (string)

Default

None

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap map group cn itzgeek

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/cn

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap group

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap map group gidnumber

nv set system aaa ldap map group gidnumber <gidnumber>

Set LDAP search map for gidNumber attribute for group database.

Syntax Description

gidnumber

gidNumber string

Default

None

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap map group  gidNumber 1000

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/gidnumber

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap group

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap map group memberuid

nv set system aaa ldap map group memberuid <memberuid>

Set LDAP search map for memberUid attribute for group database.

Syntax Description

memberuid

membeUid string

Default

None

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap map group memberuid admingroup

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/memberuid

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap group

Notes

nv set/unset system aaa ldap map passwd gidnumber

nv set system aaa ldap map passwd gidnumber <gidnumber>

Set LDAP map for gidNumber attribute for passwd database.

Syntax Description

gidnumber

gidNumber string

Default

None

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap map group gidnumber 1000

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/gidNumber

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap passwd

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap map passwd uid

nv set system aaa ldap map group uid <uid>

Set LDAP map for UID attribute for passwd database.

Syntax Description

uid

uid string

Default

None

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap map group uid 1000

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/uid

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap passwd

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap map passwd uidnumber

nv set system aaa ldap map group uidnumber <uidnumber>

Set LDAP map for uidNumber attribute for passwd database.

Syntax Description

uidnumber

uidNumber string

Default

None

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap map group uidnumber 1000

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/uidNumber

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap passwd

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap map passwd userpassword

nv set system aaa ldap map group userpassword <userpassword>

Set LDAP map for userPassword attribute for passwd database.

Syntax Description

userpassword

userpassword string

Default

None

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap map group userpassword password

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/map/group/userpassword

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap passwd

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap version

nv set system aaa ldap version <ldap-version>

Set LDAP protocol version to be used.

Syntax Description

ldap-version

2 or 3

Default

3

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa ldap version 2 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap ssl mode

nv set system aaa ldap ssl mode <ssl-mode>

Set the password of the LDAP server.

Syntax Description

ssl-mode

none, ssl, start-tls

Default

None

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys aaa ldap ssl mode start-tls

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/ssl/mode

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap ssl cert-verify

nv set system aaa ldap ssl cert-verify <enable | disable>

Set CA certificate validation state.

Syntax Description

enable

Validates certificate

disable

Skips certificate validation

Default

Enabled

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys aaa ldap ssl mode cert-verify

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/ssl/cert-verify

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap ssl port

nv set system aaa ldap ssl port <1–65535>

Set LDAP's authentication port.

Syntax Description

port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

636

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys aaa ldap ssl port 636

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/ssl/port

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

nv set system aaa ldap ssl ca-list

nv set system aaa ldap ssl ca-list <none | default>

Set LDAP CA certificate list.

Syntax Description

none

LDAP does not use CA certificate

default

LDAP uses the CA certificates in the following path:/etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt

Default

Default

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set sys aaa ldap ssl ca-list default

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/ldap/ssl/ca-list

Related Commands

nv show system aaa ldap

Notes

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 10, 2025
content here