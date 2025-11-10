NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445  NVLink Interface

On This Page

NVLink Interface

NVLink switch tray has groups of NVLink interfaces with different roles:

Role

Name Example

Purpose

Access (backplane)

acp1

Establish connectivity between switch trays and compute trays in the same rack.

Front-panel

sw1p1s1

  • sw<x> is the physical port number found on the front-panel

  • p<x>s<x> is the logical port

When applicable, allow connectivity between switches from different racks.

Fabric Network Management (FNM)

fnm1

Establish connectivity between switch trays in the same rack, used for network provisioning by SDN entities (e.g., subnet manager).

Configuring and Monitoring Interfaces

NVOS provides tools to configure and monitor network interfaces, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance.

  • Enable/disable interfaces (all interfaces are enabled by default).

    Examples:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface acp1 link state up
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface acp1 link state down

  • Set interface descriptions for easier identification and management.

    Example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface acp1 description "Access-1"

  • Show link state, diagnostics, and counters.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface link-diagnostics
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp1
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp1 link counters
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp1 link phy-detail

NVLink Interface Commands
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 10, 2025
content here