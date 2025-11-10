NVLink Interface
NVLink switch tray has groups of NVLink interfaces with different roles:
Role
Name Example
Purpose
Access (backplane)
acp1
Establish connectivity between switch trays and compute trays in the same rack.
Front-panel
sw1p1s1
When applicable, allow connectivity between switches from different racks.
Fabric Network Management (FNM)
fnm1
Establish connectivity between switch trays in the same rack, used for network provisioning by SDN entities (e.g., subnet manager).
NVOS provides tools to configure and monitor network interfaces, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance.
Enable/disable interfaces (all interfaces are enabled by default).
Examples:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interfaceacp1 link state up admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interfaceacp1 link state down
Set interface descriptions for easier identification and management.
Example:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv set
interfaceacp1 description
"Access-1"
Show link state, diagnostics, and counters.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show
interfaceadmin
@nvos:~$ nv show
interfacelink-diagnostics admin
@nvos:~$ nv show
interfaceacp1 admin
@nvos:~$ nv show
interfaceacp1 link counters admin
@nvos:~$ nv show
interfaceacp1 link phy-detail