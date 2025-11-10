NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445
NVLink Interface Commands

nv show interface

nv show interface <interface-id>

Displays details of a single NVLink interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the NVLink interface to display.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp21
                      operational  applied
--------------------  -----------  -------
link
  auto-negotiate      on
  speed               400G
  counters
    in-bytes                         108.00 KB
    in-pkts                          384
    in-drops                         0
    in-errors                        0
    out-bytes                        108.00 KB
    out-pkts                         384
    out-drops                        0
    out-errors                       0
    in-symbol-errors                 0
    out-wait                         0
    link-error-recovery              0
    link-downed                      0
    port-rcv-remote-physical-errors  0
    port-rcv-switch-relay-errors     0
    port-rcv-constraint-errors       0
    local-link-integrity-errors      0
    qp1-drops                        0
    buffer-overrun-errors            0
    rcv-icrc-errors                  0
    tx-parity-errors                 0
    unicast-in-pkts                  0
    unicast-out-pkts                 0
    multicast-in-pkts                0
    multicast-out-pkts               0                   
  [diagnostics]
  lanes               2X
  state               up
  supported-speed     400G
  max-supported-mtu   4096
  physical-state      Polling
  logical-state       Active
  supported-lanes     2X
  vl-capabilities     VL0-VL7
type                  nvl          nvl

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}

Related Commands

set interface

show interface management

Notes

The data presented here is for an NVLink interface. If the id of a different type of interface is provided, the output will be different.

nv show interface link

nv show interface <interface-id> link {state | counters | phy-diag | phy-detail}

Displays link information of a single NVLink interface.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the NVLink interface to display.

state

Show only the data relating to state.

counters

Show only the data relating to counters.

phy-diag

Show PHY diagnostics and FSM states, part of AMBER.

phy-detail

Show PHY statistics and BER measurements, part of AMBER.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp21 link
                    operational  applied
------------------  -----------  -------
auto-negotiate      on
speed               400G
counters
  in-bytes                         108.00 KB
  in-pkts                          384
  in-drops                         0
  in-errors                        0
  out-bytes                        108.00 KB
  out-pkts                         384
  out-drops                        0
  out-errors                       0
  in-symbol-errors                 0
  out-wait                         0
  link-error-recovery              0
  link-downed                      0
  port-rcv-remote-physical-errors  0
  port-rcv-switch-relay-errors     0
  port-rcv-constraint-errors       0
  local-link-integrity-errors      0
  qp1-drops                        0
  buffer-overrun-errors            0
  rcv-icrc-errors                  0
  tx-parity-errors                 0
  unicast-in-pkts                  0
  unicast-out-pkts                 0
  multicast-in-pkts                0
  multicast-out-pkts               0
[diagnostics]
lanes               2X
state               up
supported-speed     400G
max-supported-mtu   4096
physical-state      LinkUp
logical-state       Active
supported-lanes     2X
vl-capabilities     VL0-VL7      
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp21 link state 
operational  applied
-----------  -------
up           up 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp21 link counters
                  operational
----------------  -----------
in-bytes                         108.00 KB
in-pkts                          384
in-drops                         0
in-errors                        0
out-bytes                        108.00 KB
out-pkts                         384
out-drops                        0
out-errors                       0
in-symbol-errors                 0
out-wait                         0
link-error-recovery              0
link-downed                      0
port-rcv-remote-physical-errors  0
port-rcv-switch-relay-errors     0
port-rcv-constraint-errors       0
local-link-integrity-errors      0
qp1-drops                        0
buffer-overrun-errors            0
rcv-icrc-errors                  0
tx-parity-errors                 0
unicast-in-pkts                  0
unicast-out-pkts                 0
multicast-in-pkts                0
multicast-out-pkts               0
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp21 link phy-diag
                                        operational
--------------------------------------  -----------
pd-fsm-state                            0          
eth-an-fsm-state                        0          
phy-hst-fsm-state                       LINKUP     
psi-fsm-state                           IDLE       
phy-manager-link-width-enabled          256        
phy-manager-link-proto-enabled          1:20000    
core-to-phy-link-width-enabled          256        
core-to-phy-link-proto-enabled          1:800000   
cable-proto-cap-ext                     1:0        
loopback-mode                           NONE       
retran-mode-request                     0          
retran-mode-active                      0          
fec-mode-request                        2048       
profile-fec-in-use                      255        
phy-manager-state                       ACTIVE     
sync-header-error-counter               0          
port-local-physical-errors              0          
port-malformed-packet-errors            0          
port-buffer-overrun-errors              0          
port-dlid-mapping-errors                0          
port-vl-mapping-errors                  0          
port-looping-errors                     0          
port-inactive-discards                  0          
port-neighbor-mtu-discards              0          
plr-rcv-codes                           73634260371
plr-rcv-codes-err                       0          
plr-rcv-uncorrectable-code              0          
plr-xmit-codes                          73634123139
plr-xmit-retry-codes                    0          
plr-xmit-retry-events                   0          
plr-sync-events                         0          
plr-codes-loss                          0          
plr-xmit-retry-events-within-t-sec-max  0          
plr-bw-loss-percent                     0.0        
rq-general-error                        0          
ib-phy-fsm-state                        DISABLED   
zero-hist                               5          
successful-recovery-events              0          
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface acp21 link phy-detail
                           operational    
-------------------------  ---------------
time-since-last-clear-min  1945856        
phy-received-bits          778342400000000
symbol-errors              0              
effective-errors           0              
phy-raw-errors-lane0       1906686        
phy-raw-errors-lane1       1659554        
phy-raw-errors-lane2       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane3       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane4       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane5       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane6       0              
phy-raw-errors-lane7       0              
raw-ber                    4E-9           
symbol-ber                 15E-255        
effective-ber              15E-255        
raw-ber-lane0              4E-9           
raw-ber-lane1              4E-9           
raw-ber-lane2              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane3              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane4              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane5              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane6              0E-0           
raw-ber-lane7              0E-0           
rs-num-corr-err-bin0       151471657460   
rs-num-corr-err-bin1       1690966        
rs-num-corr-err-bin2       937603         
rs-num-corr-err-bin3       16             
rs-num-corr-err-bin4       5              
rs-num-corr-err-bin5       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin6       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin7       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin8       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin9       0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin10      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin11      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin12      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin13      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin14      0              
rs-num-corr-err-bin15      0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/counters GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/stateGET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/phy-diagGET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/phy-detail

Related Commands

set interface link

Notes

nv set interface description

nv set interface <interface-id> description {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> description {value}

Sets the description of a given NVLink interface.

The unset sets the description of a given NVLink interface to empty.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose description to set.

Value

New value for the description.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw1p1s1 description "sw1p1s1 description" 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface sw1p1s1 description
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface sw1p1s1
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}

Related Commands

nv show interface

Notes

nv set interface link state

nv set interface <interface-id> link state {value}

nv unset interface <interface-id> link state {value}

Sets the administrative link state of a given NVLink interface.

The unset sets the administrative link state of a given NVLink interface to the default value of "up".

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link state to set.

Value

New value for the link state: {up, down}

Default

up

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface sw1p1s1 link state down 
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface sw1p1s1 link state

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/state

Related Commands

show interface

nv unset interface link

Notes

nv action clear interface link counters

nv action clear interface <interface-id> link counters

Clears the interface counters for the user running the command.

Syntax Description

interface-id

Name of the interface whose link stats to clear. or range of interfaces (e.g., sw1-2p1-2 → sw1p1,sw1p2,sw2p1,sw2p2)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear interface sw1p1s1 link counters

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/link/counters

Related Commands

nv show interface <id> link counters

Notes

nv action clear interface counters

nv action clear interface counters

Clears all NVLink interfaces counters for the user running the command.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action clear interface counters

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface

Related Commands

Notes

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 10, 2025
