Resource Management Commands
nv show system
Show general system information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related commands
Notes
nv show system cpu
Show system CPU.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/cpu
Related commands
Notes
nv show system memory
Show system memory.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/memory
Related commands
Notes