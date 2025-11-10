On This Page
SDN
NVOS provides a comprehensive set of commands for managing Software-Defined Networking (SDN) configuration and state files and partitions. These tools enable users to generate, fetch, install, upload, and manage SDN-related configurations and states effectively.
SDN Configuration
Generate and Fetch: Create new SDN configuration files or retrieve existing ones based on application type
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action generate sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config scp:
//<user>:<pswd>@<server_ip>/<path_to_fm_config_file>
Install: Apply SDN configuration files
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action install sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config files <fm_config_file_name>
Upload and Delete: Upload/remove SDN configuration files to the system
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action upload sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config files nmx-controller_fm_config_20241210_023001 scp:
//<user>:<pswd>@<server_ip>/<path_to_target_directory>admin
@nvos:~$ nv action delete sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config files <fm_Config_to_delete>
View Files: Display a list of available SDN configuration files
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config files Available config file File path ---------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ nmx-controller_fm_config_20241211_190246 /host/cluster_infra/app_config/nmx-controller/fm_config/<file_name>
SDN State
Generate State Files: Create SDN state files for analysis or diagnostic purposes
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action generate sdn state app nmx-controller type topology admin
@nvos:~$ nv action fetch sdn state app nmx-controller type topology scp:
//<user>:<pswd>@<server_ip>/<path_to_topology_file>
Upload and Delete State Files: Upload state files to external systems or delete them from the system
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action upload sdn state app nmx-controller type topology files nmx-controller_topology_20241210_023001 scp:
//<user>:<pswd>@<server_ip>/<path_to_target_directory>admin
@nvos:~$ nv action delete sdn state app nmx-controller type topology files <topology_to_delete>
View Files: List existing SDN state files for easy reference and review
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show sdn sdn app nmx-controller type topology files Available config file File path ---------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ nmx-controller_topology_20241211_190246 /host/cluster_infra/app_config/nmx-controller/topology/<file_name>
Creating SDN Partitions
Partitions can be created to define the allocation of GPUs with attributes such as the following:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resiliency-mode <resiliency-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> [uuid <uuid>] [location <location-id>]
Updating SDN Partitions
Add GPUs
Add GPUs to a partition using either a UUID or location.
Location-based:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]
UUID-based:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]
Restore GPUs
Remove a GPU from a partition.
Location-based:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]
UUID-based:
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]
Update Routing Table
Recalculate the routing table for a partition.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> reroute
Viewing SDN Partitions
List All Partitions
Display all partitions with details such as resiliency mode, multicast limit, and type.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show sdn partition
View Partition Details
Display detailed information about a specific partition, including associated GPUs and health status.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv show sdn partition <partition-id>
Deleting SDN Partitions
Remove an existing partition.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action delete sdn partition <partition-id>
Restore all SDN configurations, states, and partition settings to factory default values.
admin
@nvos:~$ nv action reset sdn factory-
default