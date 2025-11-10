SED Commands
Note
To support all SED features, a PBA version greater than 83.02.0003 is required.
nv action change system security [sed-password]
Change the SED password by setting a new password chosen by the user.
Syntax Description
sed-password
Minimum password length: 8 charachters
Maximum password length: 250 charachters
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security
Related Commands
Notes
The password can be up to 250 characters but it is hashed down to 32 bytes to conform to the size required by the drive.