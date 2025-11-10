SPDM Commands

The output differs between JSON and regular "nv show" formats. The regular display will only show a list of ERoT and only if the relevant fields are present. In contrast, the JSON output is much longer, comprising five ERoT responses.

In th output, when the name of the component is listed, the possible outcomes are as follows: (enum:ERoT_BMC_0, ERoT_CPU_0, ERoT_FPGA_0, ERoT_NVSwitch_0, ERoT_NVSwitch_1)