NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445  TACACS Commands

On This Page

TACACS Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs accounting

nv show system aaa tacacs accounting

Show TACACS accounting configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa tacacs accounting 
       operational  applied 
-----  -----------  --------
state  disabled     disabled

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/accounting

Related Commands

nv set system aaa tacacs accounting state

Notes

Enable/disable tacacs accounting feature

nv show system aaa tacacs hostname

nv show system aaa tacacs hostname

Show remote TACACS servers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system aaa tacacs hostname
Hostname    Auth type  Port  Priority  Secret  Timeout
----------  ---------  ----  --------  ------  -------
10.2.30.40  pap        49    1         *       5

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname

Related Commands

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname

Notes

Show TACACS configured servers.

nv set system aaa tacacs accounting

nv set system aaa tacacs accounting state <enabled | disabled>

Configure remote TACACS servers.

Syntax Description

state

enum: enabled | disabled

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs accounting state enabled

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/accounting/state/<enabled/disabled>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs accounting

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>

Configure remote TACACS servers.

Syntax Description

hostname-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicas, idn-hostname, ipv6

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs hostname 1.2.3.4      

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs hostnamenv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs port

nv set system aaa tacacs port <1–65535>

Configure global TACACS authentication port.

Syntax Description

port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

49

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs port 51

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/port

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs auth-type

nv set system aaa tacacs auth-type <pap | chap | login>

Configure global authentication type

Syntax Description

auth-type

enum: chap, pap, login

Default

pap

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs auth-type chap

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/auth-type

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs secret

nv set system aaa tacacs secret <string | prompt>

Configure global TACACS secret in cleartext.

Syntax Description

secret

string | prompt

Default

""

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs secret tacacs-secret

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/secret

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs timeout

nv set system aaa tacacs timeout <1–60>

Configure the global tacacs reply timeout (seconds)

Syntax Description

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

3

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/timeout

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-port

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> port <1–65535>

Configure tacacs authentication port for server

Syntax Description

hostname-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-port

Integer: 1–65535

Default

None (set by TACACS global configuration)

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa taccs hostname 1.2.3.4 port 50

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/port/<port>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs hostnamenv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname auth-type

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> auth-type <pap | chap | login>

Configure TACACS authentication type for server.

Syntax Description

hostname-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

auth-type

Enum: pap, chap, login

Default

None (set by tacacs global config)

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs hostname 1.2.3.4 auth-type chap

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/auth-type/<auth-type>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs hostnamenv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname secret

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> secret <string | prompt>

Configure server secret in cleartext.

Syntax Description

hostname-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

secret

string | prompt

Default

None (set by tacacs global config)

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs hostname 1.2.3.4 tacacs Tacacs-Server-Password

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/password/<SECRET>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs hostnamenv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname priority

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> priority <1–8>

Configure tacacs priority for server.

Syntax Description

hostname-id

Tacacs server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

priority

Integer: 1–8

Default

1

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs hostname 1.2.3.4 priority 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/priority/<priority-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs hostnamenv show system aaa tacacs

Notes

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname timeout

nv set system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id> timeout <1-60>

Configure the reply timeout for a TACACS server (seconds).

Syntax Description

hostname-id

TACACS server ID: ipv4, ipv4-unicast, idn-hostname, ipv6

timeout

Integer: 1–60

Default

None (set by TACACS global configuration)

History

25.02.1884

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system aaa tacacs hostname 1.2.3.4 timeout 5

REST API

SET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/aaa/tacacs/hostname/<hostname-id>/timeout/<timeout-value>

Related Commands

nv show system aaa tacacs hostname <hostname-id>

nv show system aaa tacacs hostnamenv show system aaa tacacs

Notes
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 10, 2025
content here