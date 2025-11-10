NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445
TPM Commands

nv action generate system security tpm

nv action generate system security tpm <pcrs> <nonce> [algorithm]

Generate quotes file.

Syntax Description

pcrs

Platform Configuration Registers to be included in the quote <1-30>, divided by “,”. Both quote and PCRs use the same hash algorithm.

nonce

Hex string, up to 512 bits (128 hex letters)

algorithm

Hashing algorithm to be used (e.g., sha384)

Default

Algorithm-sha384

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action generate system security tpm 1,2 12 algorithm sha384

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/quote

Related Commands

Notes

nv action upload system security tpm

nv action upload sys security tpm <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload configuration file.

Syntax Description

file-name

File to be uploaded (IAK.crt, quotes.json, or oIAK.crt).

Note: quotes.json is a Base64-encoded JSON of quote.bin and signature, available after generating using nv action generate system security tpm.

remote-url

ftp, scp and sftp are supported (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload sys security tpm IAK.crt scp://user:pass@host/path/IAK.crt

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/security/tpm/upload

Related commands

Notes

