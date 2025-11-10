NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.2445
Zero-Touch Provisioning Commands

nv show system ztp

Shows global ZTP status and the status for each section.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ztp 
             operational        applied 
-----------  -----------------  -------- 
runtime      31s 
service      inactive 
source       dhcp-opt67 (eth0) 
state        enabled 
status       success 
config-save  disabled           disabled 
 
 
ZTP stages 
============= 
    Stage             Exit Status  Ignore Result  Runtime  Status 
    ----------------  -----------  -------------  -------  ------- 
    02-startup-file   success      no             09s      success 
    03-commands-list  success      no             18s      success
 
 
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ztp 
             operational       applied 
-----------  ----------------  -------- 
runtime      05m 08s 
service      active-discovery 
state        enabled 
status       not-started 
config-save  disabled          disabled 
 
 
ZTP stages 
============= 
No Data

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ztp

Related Commands

nv set system ztp config-save

Notes

nv set system ztp config-save

nv set system ztp config-save {enabled | disabled}

Setting the ZTP configuration.

Syntax Description

enabled, disabled

Enables or disables “nv config save”

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ztp config-save enabled 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config save 

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ztp

Related Commands

nv show system ztp

Notes

When ZTP is active, “nv config save” is suppressed because it may interfere with ZTP operation. Therefore, after running “nv set system ztp config-save enabled” and “nv config apply”, if “nv config save” is performed, then ZTP is disabled as a consequence of the database save.

nv action system ztp

nv action {abort | run} system ztp [force]

ZTP action commands to interact with ZTP service.

Syntax Description

abort

Abort ZTP session. This command is used to interrupt ongoing ZTP session.

run

Rerun ZTP flow. Use this command to manually restart a new ZTP session from scratch or from when it failed or aborted.

force

This option is used to skip AYS dialog. By default, each action command asks the user to confirm the execution of the specified command.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action abort system ztp 
The operation will perform abort of the ZTP. 
Type [y] to perform abort of the ZTP. 
Type [N] to cancel an action. 
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N] y 
Action executing ... 
Aborting ZTP session 
Action executing ... 
Action succeeded
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action run system ztp 
The operation will perform rerun of the ZTP. 
Type [y] to perform rerun of the ZTP. 
Type [N] to cancel an action. 
 
Do you want to continue? [y/N] y 
Action executing ... 
Rerunning ZTP session 
Action executing ... 
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ztp

Related Commands

nv show system ztp

Notes

  • nv action abort system ztp command does not disable ZTP, in order to manually configure the device, please use "nv config save" first to fully disable ZTP process.

  • nv action run system ztp command will overwrite any currently saved configuration file, make sure to backup the file in case required.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 10, 2025
