NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
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Access Control List Configuration

Recent-list LimiterNVOS Linux provides the NVUE, an NVOS Linux-specific userspace tool to configure custom ACLs on mgmt interfaces including 'eth0' and 'loopback' interfaces.

Traffic Rules

Chains

ACLs in NVOS Linux classify and control packets to and from the switch, asserting policies at layers 3 and 4 of the Open Systems Interconnection ( OSI ) model by inspecting packet headers according to a list of rules.

The rules inspect or operate on packets at several points (chains) in the life of the packet through the system:

image-2024-8-18_17-0-46-version-1-modificationdate-1773241067378-api-v2.png

Supported chains are:

  • PREROUTING touches packets before the switch routes them.

  • INPUT touches packets after the switch determines that the packets are for the local system but before the control plane software receives them.

  • OUTPUT touches packets from the control plane software before they leave the switch.

  • POSTROUTING touches packets immediately before they leave the switch but after a routing decision.

Rules

Rules classify the traffic you want to control. You apply rules to chains.

image-2025-5-6_13-58-56-version-1-modificationdate-1773241066615-api-v2.png

Install and Manage ACL Rules with NVUE

NVOS provides a comfortable way to manage ACL rules configurations on the system using NVUE.

Consider the following example, where we want to accept packets matching the following criteria:

  1. TCP packets.

  2. Source IP address—10.0.14.2/32

  3. Any source port.

  4. Destination IP address—10.0.15.8/32

  5. Any destination port.

The steps we need to perform are:

  1. Set the rule type, the matching protocol, source IP address and port, destination IP address and port, and the action. You must provide a name for the rule (EXAMPLE1 in the commands below):

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    admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip protocol tcp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip source-ip 10.0.14.2/32
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip tcp source-port ANY
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip dest-ip 10.0.15.8/32
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip tcp dest-port ANY
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 action permit

  2. Apply the rule to an inbound or outbound interface with the nv set interface <interface> acl command.

    • For rules affecting the PREROUTING or POSTROUNTING chain, apply the rule to an inbound or outbound interface accordingly: For example:

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      admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE1 inbound
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

    • For rules affecting the INPUT or OUPUT chain, apply the rule to inbound control plane or outbound control plane interface accordingly. For example:

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      admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE1 inbound control-plane
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Note

To return the default assignment of ACLs to an interface, run nv unset interface acl followed by nv config apply.

To see the configured rule run the NVUE nv show acl <rule-name> rule <ID> command:

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admin@nvos:~$ nv show acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 
                     operational   applied     
-------------------  ------------  ------------
match                                          
  ip                                           
    source-ip        10.0.14.2/32  10.0.14.2/32
    dest-ip          10.0.15.8/32  10.0.15.8/32
    protocol         tcp           tcp         
    tcp                                        
      [source-port]  ANY           ANY         
      [dest-port]    ANY           ANY

To remove this rule, run the nv unset acl <acl-name> and nv unset interface <interface> acl <acl-name> commands.

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admin@nvos:~$ nv unset acl EXAMPLE1
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE1
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

To show ACL statistics per interface, such as the total number of bytes that match the ACL rule, run the nv show interface <interface-id> acl <acl-id> statistics or nv show interface <interface-id> acl <acl-id> statistics <rule-id> command, for example:

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admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE1 statistics
Rule  In Packet  In Byte  Out Packet  Out Byte  Layer  Remark  Action  Summary
----  ---------  -------  ----------  --------  -----  ------  ------  --------------------------------
10    0          0                              ip             permit  match.ip.dest-ip:   10.0.15.8/32
                                                                       match.ip.protocol:           tcp
                                                                       match.ip.source-ip: 10.0.14.2/32
                                                                       match.ip.tcp.dest-port:      ANY
                                                                       match.ip.tcp.source-port:    ANY

To see the list of all NVUE ACL commands, run the nv list-commands acl command.

Rule Support

Rule Element

Supported

Matches

Src/Dst, IP protocol

In/out interface IPv4: ecn, icmp IPv6: icmpv6, routing-header, extension-header IP common: tcp (with flags), udp, multiport, frag, mss, connection-state

Standard Actions

permit, deny, log (log with log prefix), empty (no action specified)

Limiters

Recent-list

Hashlimit


Default Action

The default action for each rule defined is no action. Packet matching such rules will not be affected and will continue to be processed by the proceeding rules in order.

Common Examples

Control Plane Limiters

NVUE allows you to configure rate limit on traffic, so incoming packets drop if they exceed certain thresholds. NVUE provides two limiters to achieve it: recent-list and hashlimit.

Recent-List Limiter

Allows you to dynamically create a list of IP addresses and then match against that list in a few different ways, for example:

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 10 match ip tcp dest-port 22
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 10 match ip protocol tcp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 10 match ip recent-list action set
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 10 match ip recent-list name TCP-SSH-LIMIT
admin@nvos:~$
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 20 match ip tcp dest-port 22
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 20 match ip protocol tcp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 20 match ip recent-list action update
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 20 match ip recent-list update-interval 60
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 20 match ip recent-list hit-count 100
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 20 match ip recent-list name TCP-SSH-LIMIT
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE2 rule 20 action deny
admin@nvos:~$
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE2 inbound control-plane
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

The above example, limits any source IP address sending more than 100 packets per 60-second interval to the switch, if it exceeds this rate all packets from this source IP address will be blocked.

Note

Configuring the recent-list limiter consists of two consecutive rules, both rules should contain the same matching criteria (protocol tcp and dest-port 22 in the above example) and the name of the recent-list (TCP-SSH-LIMIT in the above example).

  1. The first rule is set to action 'set'

  2. The second rule is set to recent-list action 'update' and specified with the requested threshold using 'hit-count' and 'update-interval' (100 packets per 60-second interval in the above example)

  3. The second rule action is set to deny


Hashlimit Limiter

Uses hash buckets to express a rate limiting match for a group of connections using a single rule. Grouping can be done per-hostgroup (source and/or destination address). It gives you the ability to express "Npackets per time quantum per group", for example:

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 rule 10 match ip tcp dest-port 22
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 rule 10 match ip protocol tcp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 rule 10 match ip hashlimit name TCP-SSH-LIMIT
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 rule 10 match ip hashlimit rate-above 5/min
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 rule 10 match ip hashlimit burst 2
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 rule 10 match ip hashlimit expire 3000
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 rule 10 match ip hashlimit mode src-ip
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 rule 10 match ip hashlimit source-mask 32
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE3 rule 10 action deny
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE2 inbound control-plane
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

The above example, limits any source IP address sending more than 5 packets per minute to the switch with a burst of 2 packets, if it exceeds this rate all packets from this source IP address will be blocked for 3000 milliseconds as specified in the expire parameter and will be able to send again after this period.

Note

Configuring the recent-list limiter can be configured in one single ACL rule. T he following parameters need to be configured for the hashlimit: name, rate-above, burst, expire and mode. The source-mask or destination-mask are optional.

Filter Specific TCP Flags

The example rule below drops ingress IPv4 TCP packets when you set the SYN bit and reset the RST, ACK, and FIN bits. The rule applies inbound on interface eth0. After configuring this rule, you cannot establish new TCP sessions that originate from ingress mgmt port eth0. You can establish TCP sessions that originate from any other port.

NVUE Commands

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE4 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE4 rule 20 match ip protocol tcp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE4 rule 20 match ip tcp flags syn
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE4 rule 20 match ip tcp mask rst
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE4 rule 20 match ip tcp mask syn
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE4 rule 20 match ip tcp mask fin
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE4 rule 20 match ip tcp mask ack
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE4 rule 20 action deny 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE4 inbound
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Control Who Can SSH into the Switch

Run the following commands to control who can SSH into the switch. In the following example, 10.10.10.1/32 is the interface IP address (or loopback IP address) of the switch and 10.255.4.0/24 can SSH into the switch.

NVUE Commands

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 match ip source-ip 10.255.4.0/24 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 match ip dest-ip 10.10.10.1/32
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 action permit
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 20 match ip source-ip ANY 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 20 match ip dest-ip 10.10.10.1/32
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 20 action deny
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl example2 inbound
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Match on ECN Bits in the TCP IP Header

ECN allows end-to-end notification of network congestion without dropping packets. You can add ECN rules to match on the ECE, CWR, and ECT flags in the TCP IPv4 header.

By default, ECN rules match a packet with the bit set. You can reverse the match by using an explanation point (!).

Match on the ECE Bit

After an endpoint receives a packet with the CE bit set by a router, it sets the ECE bit in the returning ACK packet to notify the other endpoint that it needs to slow down.

To match on the ECE bit:

NVUE Commands

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 match ip protocol tcp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 match ip ecn flags tcp-ece
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 action permit
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl example2 inbound
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Match on the CWR Bit

The CWR bit notifies the other endpoint of the connection that it received and reacted to an ECE.

To match on the CWR bit:

NVUE Commands

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 type ipv4 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 match ip protocol tcp 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 match ip ecn flags tcp-cwr 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 action permit 
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl example2 inbound 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Match on the ECT Bit

The ECT codepoints negotiate if the connection is ECN capable by setting one of the two bits to 1. Routers also use the ECT bit to indicate that they are experiencing congestion by setting both the ECT codepoints to 1.

To match on the ECT bit:

NVUE Commands

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 match ip protocol tcp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 match ip ecn ip-ect 1
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl example2 rule 10 action permit
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl example2 inbound
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Set DSCP on Transit Traffic

The following examples use the mangle table to modify the packet as it transits the switch. DSCP is in decimal notation in the examples below.

To set SSH as high priority traffic:

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip protocol tcp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip tcp dest-port 22
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 action set dscp 46
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE1 inbound
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

To set everything coming in swp1 as AF13:

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 action set dscp 14
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE1 inbound
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

To set Packets destined for 10.0.100.27 as best effort:

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip dest-ip 10.0.100.27/32
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 action set dscp 0
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE1 inbound
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

To use a range of ports for TCP traffic:

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 type ipv4
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip protocol tcp
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip source-ip 10.0.0.17/32
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip tcp source-port 10000:20000
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip dest-ip 10.0.100.27/32
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 match ip tcp dest-port 10000:20000
admin@nvos:~$ nv set acl EXAMPLE1 rule 10 action set dscp 34
admin@nvos:~$ nv set interface eth0 acl EXAMPLE1 inbound
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

Note

To specify all ports on the switch in NVUE (swp+ in an iptables rule), you must set the range of interfaces on the switch as in the examples above ( nv set interface swp1-48 ). This command creates as many rules in the /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/50_nvue.rules file as the number of interfaces in the range you specify.

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