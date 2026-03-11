NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282  Appendix—NVLink Switch SSD Firmware Update Customer Guide

On This Page

Appendix—NVLink Switch SSD Firmware Update Customer Guide

This document describes a rare issue where the system SSD (NVMe device) becomes unresponsive during normal operation while traffic continues to run. It outlines the symptoms, affected components, and provides a detailed procedure for installing a firmware fix through the regular NVOS update mechanism.

Issue Description

During normal operation, the system SSD (NVMe device) may become unresponsive even while traffic continues to flow. When this happens, the operating system (NVOS) error logs will resemble the following output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
WARNING kernel: [2729682.680668] nvme nvme0: I/O 132 QID 3 timeout, aborting
WARNING kernel: [2729682.682007] nvme nvme0: Abort status: 0x0
WARNING kernel: [2729713.399278] nvme nvme0: I/O 132 QID 3 timeout, reset controller
WARNING kernel: [2729774.836562] nvme nvme0: I/O 21 QID 0 timeout, reset controller
ERR kernel: [2729795.339632] nvme nvme0: Device not ready; aborting reset, CSTS=0x1
WARNING kernel: [2729815.909129] nvme nvme0: Removing after probe failure status: -19
...
EXT4-fs error (device nvme0n1p3): ext4_get_inode_loc:4513: inode #531990: block 2097665: comm healthd: unable to read itable block
EXT4-fs error (device nvme0n1p3): ext4_get_inode_loc:4513: inode #534476: block 2097820: comm python3: unable to read itable block

Affected Components

Affected Part Number: VTPM24CEXI080-BM110006 (MEM000490)

Affected Firmware: CE00A400

Solution: Issue is fixed in the new SSD firmware version CE00A450

SSD Firmware Update Methods

NVOS supports two options for updating SSD firmware:

  1. Automatic installation of the SSD firmware as part of the NVOS upgrade—available from version 1.3.3 onward.

  2. Manual installation using the installation script—available on any version of NVOS from 1.x.x.

Auto SSD Firmware Installation

In NVOS systems, SSD (NVMe) firmware is automatically installed during the standard NVOS software upgrade process. No special user action is required.

The updated SSD firmware becomes active after the system completes its routine power cycles, which occur naturally as part of the NVOS upgrade flow.

Note

When upgrading NVOS, if the OS determines that an SSD firmware update is needed, the system will power cycle itself regardless of whether the command the user entered is for a power cycle or a cold reboot.

Prerequisites

  • NVOS image as part of 1.3.3 bundle or above

Verification

After the NVOS update and power cycle of the system, do the following:

  1. Log in to the system.

  2. Run the following command to check the SSD firmware version:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv show platform firmware SSD

    Expected output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    operational      applied
part-number      Virtium VTPM24CEXI080-BM110006
actual-firmware  CE00A450
fw-source        N/A

  • actual-firmware should show CE00A450 (indicating the new firmware).

If the version matches CE00A450, the update was successful.

Manual Installation Procedure on NVOS:

Prerequisites

  • SSH access to the system

Steps for Upgrade

  1. (Optional) Check the current firmware version to see if the firmware version is different than CE00A450:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv show platform firmware SSD

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    operational      applied
part-number      Virtium VTPM24CEXI080-BM110006
actual-firmware  CE00A400
fw-source        N/A

  2. Upgrade to A450:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd <directory>
sudo ./deploy_fw_A450.sh

Note

The script will automatically power cycle the system after the firmware update.


Steps for Downgrade

  1. (Optional) Check the current firmware version to see if fw version is different then CE00A450:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv show platform firmware SSD

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    operational      applied
part-number      Virtium VTPM24CEXI080-BM110006
actual-firmware  CE00A450
fw-source        N/A

  2. Downgrade to A400:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd <directory>
sudo ./deploy_fw_A400.sh

Note

The script will automatically power cycle the system after the firmware update.


Expected Behavior After Installation

  • The system will automatically power cycle after the firmware update.

  • Once the system is back online, the SSD should operate normally.

  • No additional steps are required from the customer after the update completes.

Verification

After the firmware update and system power cycle:

  1. Log in to the system.

  2. Run the following command to check the SSD firmware version:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv show platform firmware SSD

    Expected output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    operational      applied
part-number      Virtium VTPM24CEXI080-BM110006
actual-firmware  CE00A450
fw-source        N/A

actual-firmware should show CE00A450 (indicating the new firmware).

If the version matches CE00A450, the update was successful.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 11, 2026
content here