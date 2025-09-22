ASIC and Power Profiles Commands

Power shaper histogram – Exposes power shaper utilization:

The histogram bins cover the range from 0% to 100%, with each bin representing an equal part of that range (e.g. power_shaper_hist_0 shows the number of milliseconds spent in the 0%–6.25% range).

The histogram presents the level of shaping (bandwidth reduction) incurred due to the power profile. 0% means that no shaping was performed. As the percentage increases, the average bandwidth decreases proportionally.