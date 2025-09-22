On This Page
ASIC and Power Profiles Commands
This section is only relevant to GB300 systems.
nv show platform asic
Displays ASICs power usage averages over two time windows - short term (50 ms) and long term (1 second). Also displays the active power-profile for each ASIC.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/asic
nv show platform asic <asic-id> power
Displays ASIC power usage averages over two time windows—short term (50 ms) and long term (1 second). Also displays the active power-profile for the specified ASIC.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/asic/<asic-id>/power
nv show platform asic <asic-id> power counters
Displays ASIC power histograms which reflect the power usage averages.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/asic/<asic-id>/power/counters
The counters are divided into 3 histograms:
This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.
nv show platform asic <asic-id> temperature
Displays ASIC temperature information for the specified ASIC.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/asic/<asic-id>/temperature
This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.
nv show platform power-capping
Displays ASICs power capping feature state and active power profile.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/power-capping
nv show platform power-capping profiles
Displays the available power-profiles and the associated power allocations for each power-profile.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/power-capping/profiles
nv set platform power-capping active-profile <power-profile-id>
nv unset platform power-capping active-profile
Sets the system's active power-profile.
The unset form of the command sets the system's active power-profile to the default value of "compute".
Syntax Description
power-profile-id
Name of the target power profile.
Default
compute
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/platform/power-capping/active-profile
nv set platform power-capping state <enabled/disabled>
nv unset platform power-capping state
Sets the system power capping state
The unset form of the command sets the system's power capping state to the default value of "disabled".
Syntax Description
Default
disabled
History
25.02.4253
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/platform/power-capping/state
