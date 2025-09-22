NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282  ASIC and Power Profiles Commands

On This Page

ASIC and Power Profiles Commands

Note

This section is only relevant to GB300 systems.

nv show platform asic

nv show platform asic

Displays ASICs power usage averages over two time windows - short term (50 ms) and long term (1 second). Also displays the active power-profile for each ASIC.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform asic
ASIC   Short Term Average (Watt)  Long Term Average (Watt)  Active Profile
-----  -------------------------  ------------------------  --------------
ASIC1  203                        203                       compute
ASIC2  196                        196                       compute

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/asic

Related Commands

nv show platform asic power

nv show platform asic power counters

nv show platform power-profile

nv show platform power-profile available

Notes

  • This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.

  • Active Profile column will show 'N/A' when power-profile state is disabled.

nv show platform asic power

nv show platform asic <asic-id> power

Displays ASIC power usage averages over two time windows—short term (50 ms) and long term (1 second). Also displays the active power-profile for the specified ASIC.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform asic ASIC1 power
                      operational
------------------    -----------
active-profile        compute
short-term-average    203
long-term-average     203

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/asic/<asic-id>/power

Related Commands

nv show platform asic power counters

nv show platform power-profile

nv show platform power-profile available

Notes

  • This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.

  • active-profile field will not be shown when power-capping state is disabled.

nv show platform asic power counters

nv show platform asic <asic-id> power counters

Displays ASIC power histograms which reflect the power usage averages.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform asic ASIC1 power counters
                              operational
----------------------------  -----------
no-shaper-bin                 11
power-shaper-histogram-0      0          
power-shaper-histogram-1      0          
power-shaper-histogram-2      1          
power-shaper-histogram-3      0          
power-shaper-histogram-4      0          
power-shaper-histogram-5      0          
power-shaper-histogram-6      0          
power-shaper-histogram-7      0          
power-shaper-histogram-8      0          
power-shaper-histogram-9      0          
power-shaper-histogram-10     0          
power-shaper-histogram-11     0          
power-shaper-histogram-12     0          
power-shaper-histogram-13     0          
power-shaper-histogram-14     0          
power-shaper-histogram-15     0          
short-power-avg-histogram-0   5680100    
short-power-avg-histogram-1   0          
short-power-avg-histogram-2   0          
short-power-avg-histogram-3   0          
short-power-avg-histogram-4   0          
short-power-avg-histogram-5   0          
short-power-avg-histogram-6   0          
short-power-avg-histogram-7   0          
short-power-avg-histogram-8   0          
short-power-avg-histogram-9   0          
short-power-avg-histogram-10  0          
short-power-avg-histogram-11  0          
short-power-avg-histogram-12  0          
short-power-avg-histogram-13  0          
short-power-avg-histogram-14  0          
short-power-avg-histogram-15  0          
long-power-avg-histogram-0    88751      
long-power-avg-histogram-1    0          
long-power-avg-histogram-2    0          
long-power-avg-histogram-3    0          
long-power-avg-histogram-4    0          
long-power-avg-histogram-5    0          
long-power-avg-histogram-6    0          
long-power-avg-histogram-7    0          
long-power-avg-histogram-8    0          
long-power-avg-histogram-9    0          
long-power-avg-histogram-10   0          
long-power-avg-histogram-11   0          
long-power-avg-histogram-12   0          
long-power-avg-histogram-13   0          
long-power-avg-histogram-14   0          
long-power-avg-histogram-15   0

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/asic/<asic-id>/power/counters

Related Commands

nv show platform asic power

nv show platform power-profile

Notes

The counters are divided into 3 histograms:

  1. Power shaper histogram – Exposes power shaper utilization:

    The histogram bins cover the range from 0% to 100%, with each bin representing an equal part of that range (e.g. power_shaper_hist_0 shows the number of milliseconds spent in the 0%–6.25% range).

    The histogram presents the level of shaping (bandwidth reduction) incurred due to the power profile. 0% means that no shaping was performed. As the percentage increases, the average bandwidth decreases proportionally.

  2. Short term power average histogram – Exposes short term average power:

    The histogram bins cover the range from 220W to 460W, with each bin representing an equal part of that range (e.g. power_shaper_hist_0 shows the number of milliseconds spent in the 220W–235W range).

  3. Long term power average histogram – Exposes long term average power:

    The histogram bins cover the range from 220W to 460W, with each bin representing an equal part of that range (e.g. power_shaper_hist_0 shows the number of milliseconds spent in the 220W–235W range).

    * Additionally, the no_shaper_bin counter exposes the time interval spent without applying any shaper.

This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.

nv show platform asic temperature

nv show platform asic <asic-id> temperature

Displays ASIC temperature information for the specified ASIC.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform asic ASIC1 temperature
         operational
-------  -----------
state    ok         
current  64.00      
max      105.00     
crit     120.00

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/asic/<asic-id>/temperature

Related Commands

nv show platform asic

Notes

This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.

nv show platform power-capping

nv show platform power-capping

Displays ASICs power capping feature state and active power profile.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform power-profile
                  operational  applied
--------------    -----------  -------
active-profile    compute      compute
state             enabled      enabled

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/power-capping

Related Commands

nv show platform asic power

nv show platform asic power counters

nv show platform power-capping profiles

Notes

  • This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.

  • active-profile field will not be shown when power-capping state is disabled.

nv show platform power-capping profiles

nv show platform power-capping profiles

Displays the available power-profiles and the associated power allocations for each power-profile.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4253

Example
Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform power-capping profiles
Power Profile      Short Term Power Allocation (Watt)   Long Term Power Allocation (Watt)
----------------   ----------------------------------   -----------------
compute            575                                  450
networking         575                                  557
reduced-bandwidth  475                                  380

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/power-capping/profiles

Related Commands

nv show platform asic

nv show platform power-capping

Notes

  • Power allocations are shown for a short term window (50 ms) and for a long term window (1 second).

  • This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.

  • This command will not be available when power-capping state is disabled.

nv set platform power-capping active-profile

nv set platform power-capping active-profile <power-profile-id>

nv unset platform power-capping active-profile

Sets the system's active power-profile.

The unset form of the command sets the system's active power-profile to the default value of "compute".

Syntax Description

power-profile-id

Name of the target power profile.

Default

compute

History

25.02.4253

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set platform power-capping active-profile networking
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset platform power-capping active-profile

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/platform/power-capping/active-profile

Related Commands

nv show platform asic

nv show platform power-capping

nv show platform power-capping profiles

nv set platform power-capping state

Notes

  • The possible power profiles for configuration are:

    • Compute: Allows most workloads without capping, reduces bandwidth only in extreme use cases.

    • Networking: Allows switch to reach max power – capping won’t be triggered in any workload.

    • Reduced-bandwidth: Allows limited power allocation, fit for semi-switch population – allowing GPU to consume more power and increase performance.

  • This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.

  • This command will not be available when power-capping state is disabled.

nv set platform power-capping state

nv set platform power-capping state <enabled/disabled>

nv unset platform power-capping state

Sets the system power capping state

The unset form of the command sets the system's power capping state to the default value of "disabled".

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

disabled

History

25.02.4253

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv set platform power-capping state enabled
admin@nvos:~$ nv unset platform power-capping state

REST API

PATCH https://<id>/nvue_v1/platform/power-capping/state

Related Commands

nv show platform asic

nv show platform power-capping

nv show platform power-capping profiles

nv set platform power-capping active-profile

Notes

  • This command is only relevant to GB300 systems.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here