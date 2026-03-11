ASIC and Power Profiles Commands

The histogram bins cover the range from 0% to 100%, with each bin representing an equal part of that range (e.g. power_shaper_hist_0 shows the number of milliseconds spent in the 0%–6.25% range).The histogram presents the level of shaping (bandwidth reduction) incurred due to the power profile. 0% means that no shaping was performed. As the percentage increases, the average bandwidth decreases proportionally.

The histogram bins cover the range from 220W to 460W, with each bin representing an equal part of that range (e.g. power_shaper_hist_0 shows the number of milliseconds spent in the 220W–235W range).

Long term power average histogram – Exposes long term average power:

The histogram bins cover the range from 220W to 460W, with each bin representing an equal part of that range (e.g. power_shaper_hist_0 shows the number of milliseconds spent in the 220W–235W range).

* Additionally, the no_shaper_bin counter exposes the time interval spent without applying any shaper.