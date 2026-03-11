NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
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Chassis Information and Inventory Commands

nv show platform

nv show platform

Displays the types of data available under more specific platform commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

25.02.4282 Updated the output field "product-name" with "system type"

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform
               operational                                       
-------------  --------------------------------------------------
system-mac     B0:XX:XX:XX:XX:00                                 
manufacturer   Nvidia                                            
cpu            x86_64 Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-8100H CPU @ 3.00GHz x4
memory         15.0 GB                                           
disk-size      149.1 GB                                          
port-layout    73 x 800G                                         
part-number    920-9B31-RX-5M0-NS                                
serial-number  MT2419X0XX13                                      
asic-model     Quantum3                                          
asic-revision  0x00A0                                            
system-uuid    9XXXX582-XXXX-11ef-XXXX-b0cf0e6d9000              
system-type    QM3400                                      

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform

Related Commands

nv show platform environment

nv show platform firmwarenv show platform software

Notes

nv show platform chassis-location

nv show platform chassis-location

Display chassis location information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform chassis-location
              operational
-----------   -----------
tray-index    0
slot-number   5
chassis-sn    999WWYY123456
topology-id   GB200 NVL36

Related Commands

Notes

nv show platform inventory

nv show platform inventory {<inventory-id>}

Display the status of all platform components. Includes the following fields: hw-version, model, serial, state and type.

Syntax Description

inventory-id

Display the status of a single platform component (with the same fields as the general command).

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

25.02.4282 : Updated command output

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory
        HW Version  Model               Serial         State  Type  
------  ----------  ------------------  -------------  -----  ------
BMC     N/A         P3809               1333624062905  ok     bmc   
FAN1/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN1/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN2/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN2/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN3/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN3/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN4/1  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
FAN4/2  N/A         N/A                 N/A            ok     fan   
SWITCH  A1          692-9K36F-A5MV-JQS  MT2441XXXX90   ok     switch
 
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform inventory SWITCH
                  operational
----------------  ------------------
state             ok
hardware-version  A2
model             692-9K36F-00MV-JS0
serial            MT2416X02630
type              switch

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/inventroy/{inventroy-id}

Related Commands

nv show platform

Notes

nv action reset platform bmc-password

nv action reset platform bmc-password

Reset BMC root user password.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset platform bmc-password 
Action executing ...
 
The password has been reset to the default BMC password.
To obtain the default password, please refer to the UM command description.
For your security, it is highly recommended to update this temporary password to a new, strong password as soon as possible.
 
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/bmc-password

Related Commands

nv show platform firmware BMC

Notes

This command resets the BMC root user password to '0penBmcTempPass!'.

For security purposes, it is highly recommended to update this temporary password to a new, strong password immediately after the reset.

nv show platform cable-cartridge

nv show platform cable-cartridge

Display the table with cable cartridges, their slot and tray ID, S/N, P/N and manufacturing date.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2141

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform cable-cartridge
Name        Slot ID  Tray ID  Serial         Part Number         Manufacturing Date
----------  -------  -------  -------------  ------------------  -------------------
cartridge1  3        0        1783224040338  755-24972-0003-000  08/09/24 - 07:06:00
cartridge2  3        0        1783224040357  755-24972-0003-000  08/09/24 - 08:11:00
cartridge3  3        0        1783224040358  755-24972-0003-000  08/09/24 - 09:44:00
cartridge4  3        0        1783224040359  755-24972-0003-000  08/09/24 - 09:08:00

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/cable-cartridge

Related Commands

nv show platform cable-cartridge <cartridge-name>

Notes

This command is supported only on systems with BMC.

nv show platform cable-cartridge name

nv show platform cable-cartridge <cartridge-name>

Display specified cable-cartridge information.

Syntax Description

cartridge-name

Cable cartridge name, listed in the nv show platform cable-cartridge

Default

N/A

History

25.02.2141

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform cable-cartridge cartridge1
                  operational
----------------  -------------------
serial-number     1783224040338
part-number       755-24972-0003-000
slot-id           3
tray-id           0
manufacture-date  08/09/24 - 07:06:00

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/cable-cartridge/{cartridge-name}

Related Commands

nv show platform cable-cartridge

Notes

This command is supported only on systems with BMC.

nv show platform boot-policy

nv show platform boot-policy

Display BMC configuration about boot policy.

Syntax Description

None

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4282

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show platform boot-policy
         operational
-------  -----------
policy   always-on
timeout  300

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/boot-policy

Related Commands

nv show platform boot-policy

Notes

This command is supported only on systems with BMC.
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