Cluster Applications
NVOS provides commands to manage cluster applications, offering users visibility into the applications' status and control over their operation and log settings.
Current supported applications:
NMX-Controller
NMX-Telemetry
Viewing Applications State
Display the status of all cluster applications or a specific application:
View lists of installed and currently running cluster applications:
Controlling Application State
Start or stop cluster applications:
Managing Log Levels
View the current log level for each application:
Update the log level of an application:
Restore the log level of an application to its default settings:
Managing Log Stream
NVOS supports streaming NMX controller logs to an external server. Server types include rsyslog, ElasticSearch, and Splunk.
Server type and credentials are configured via NVUE CLIs and Rest-APIs.
View the current log stream for each application:
Update the log stream of an application:
Restore the log stream of an application to its default settings: