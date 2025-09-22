NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
Cluster Control Commands

nv show cluster

nv show cluster

Display the settings of cluster.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv show cluster
           operational  applied
---------  -----------  -------
state      enabled      enabled
nmxc-conn  up  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster

Related Commands

nv set cluster state {enabled|disabled}

Notes

The field nmxc-conn show the status of the connection to NMX-Controller.

nv set/unset cluster state

nv set cluster state {enabled | disabled}

nv unset cluster state

Enable/disable cluster functionality on a switch.

The unset form of the command sets cluster functionality to default.

Syntax Description

enabled

Enable cluster functionality

disabled

Disable cluster functionality

Default

Disabled

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv set cluster state enabled
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster

Related Commands

nv show cluster

Notes

Enabling/Disabling cluster will run/stop all cluster applications automatically.

nv action update cluster chassis-id

nv action update cluster chassis-id <chassis-id>

Update Chassis ID.

Syntax Description

chassis-id

Chassis ID (integer)

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
admin@nvos:~$ nv action update cluster chassis-id 1
Action executing ...
Chassis-id 1 is successfully updated
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/cluster/chassis-id

Related Commands

nv show platform chassis-location

Notes

  • When cluster is disabled, action will fail.

  • When chassis-sn is N/A, action will fail.
