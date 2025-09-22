NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
Configuration Management Commands

Config

nv config apply

nv config apply [--assume-yes| --y| --assume-no| --confirm <time>| --confirm-status]

Applies the pending configuration to become the applied configuration.

Syntax Description

--assume-yes | --y | --assume-no

Automatically reply yes/no to all prompts.

--confirm

Applies the configuration change but you must confirm the applied configuration. If you do not confirm within ten minutes, the configuration rolls back automatically.

You can change the default time with the time argument

--confirm-status

Shows the amount of time left before the automatic rollback.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply
Warning: management interface config is changed. If you are connected with it, your conection may be temporary interrupted.
 
Are you sure? [y/N] y
applied

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id} -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"state": "apply", "auto-prompt": {"ays": "ays_yes"}}'

Related Commands

Notes

NVOS applies but does not save the configuration; the configuration does not persist after a reboot.


nv config detach

nv config detach

Detaches the configuration from the current pending configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv config detach

REST API

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id}

Related Commands

Notes

NVOS names the detached configuration pending and includes a timestamp with extra characters. For example: pending_20210128_212626_4WSY


nv config diff

nv config diff <revision> <revision> | [ -o commands ]

Shows differences between configurations, such as the pending configuration and the applied configuration or the detached configuration and the pending configuration.

Syntax Description

revision

pending configuration / applied configuration / detached configuration / startup configuration

-o commands

Shows differences between two configuration revisions.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv config diff applied pending
- set:
    interface:
      swp1:
        description: Test

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/<resource>?rev=<rev-A>&diff=<rev-B>

Related Commands

Notes


nv config find

nv config find <string> | [ -o commands ]

Finds a portion of the applied configuration according to the provided string.

Syntax Description

string

Search string

-o commands

Shows the configurations as commands

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv config find swp1
- set:
    interface:
      swp1:
        description: Test

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=applied&filled=False&diff=&search-string=<string>

Related Commands

Notes


nv config history

nv config history <revision>

Shows the apply history for the revision.

Syntax Description

revision

pending configuration, applied configuration, detached configuration, startup configuration

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv config history 254
Currently pending [rev_id: 435]
Rev ID  Apply Date                 Type  User   Message
------  -------------------------  ----  -----  ----------------------
254     2025-08-31T10:53:22+03:00  CLI   admin  Config update by admin

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id} OR GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision

Related Commands

Notes


nv config patch

nv config patch <yaml_file>

Updates the pending configuration with the specified YAML configuration file.

Syntax Description

yaml_file

configuration file

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv config patch /deps/nv-02/13/2021.yaml

REST API

N/A

Related Commands

nv config apply

Notes


nv config replace

nv config replace <yaml_file>

Replaces the pending configuration with the specified YAML configuration file.

Syntax Description

yaml_file

configuration file

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv config replace /deps/nv-02/13/2021.yaml

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision &

DELETE https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=<rev-id> &

Update the configuration: PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=<rev-id>

Apply changes: PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id} -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"state": "apply", "auto-prompt": {"ays": "ays_yes"}}'

Related Commands

nv config apply

Notes


nv config save

nv config save

Overwrites the startup configuration with the applied configuration. The configuration persists after a reboot.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv config save

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/revision/{revision-id} -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"state": "save", "auto-prompt": {"ays": "ays_yes"}}'

Related Commands

Notes


nv config show

nv config show [ -o commands ]

Shows the currently applied configuration in yaml format.

Syntax Description

-o commands

Shows the currently applied configuration commands.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv config show -o commands
nv set interface swp1 link state down
nv set interface swp1 type ib

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/?rev=applied&filled=false

Related Commands

Notes


nv show system config files

nv show system config files

Lists the configuration files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system config files 
Available config files  File Path
----------------------  -------
config-file.yaml   /host/config_files/config-file.yaml

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files

Related Commands

Notes


nv show system config files

nv show system config files <file-id>

Get a configuration file.

Syntax Description

file-id

the file name to interact with

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

- header:
    model: VX
    nvue-api-version: nvue_v1
    rev-id: 1.0
    version: Cumulus Linux 5.4.0
- set:
    system:
      message:
        pre-login: Hello
/etc/nvue.d/config_files/config_file.yaml (END)

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

Notes

The command will display the content of the configuration file in 'less' format


nv show system config files brief

nv show system config files <file-id> brief

Get a configuration file.

Syntax Description

file-id

the file name to interact with

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv show system config files config-file.yaml brief 
Available config files  File path                                
----------------------  -----------------------------------------
config-file.yaml        /etc/nvue.d/config_files/config-file.yaml

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

Notes

the command will display the path to the file


nv action export system config

nv action export system config <file-id>

Export configuration file.

Syntax Description

file-id

the file name to interact with

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action export system config new_confif_file.yml
Exporting completed
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

Notes

This command will export the applied configuration a new config file.


nv action rename system config files

nv action rename system config files <file-id> <new-name>

Rename config file.

Syntax Description

file-id

the file name to interact with

new-name

the new name to rename to

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action rename system config new_config_file.yml new_name.yaml
config file new_config_file.yaml renamed to new_name.yaml
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

Notes


nv action delete system config files

nv action delete system config files

Delete all config files.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action rename system config new_config_file.yml new_name.yaml
config file new_config_file.yaml renamed to new_name.yaml
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files

Related Commands

Notes


nv action delete system config files

nv action delete system config files <file-id>

Delete config file.

Syntax Description

file-id

The file name to interact with

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action rename system config new_config_file.yml new_name.yaml
config file new_config_file.yaml renamed to new_name.yaml
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

Notes


nv action upload system config files

nv action upload system config files <file-id> <remote-url>

Upload config file.

Syntax Description

file-id

The file name to interact with

remote-url

Destination image file name

Remote url path to upload a file to.

Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

25.02.4253: Added HTTPS support in remote-url

admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload system config files new_config_file.yml scp://username:password@server/tmp/
Uploading file: new_config_file.yml ...
File upload successfully
Action succeeded

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

Notes


nv action fetch system config files

nv action fetch system config files <remote-url>

Fetch configuration file.

Syntax Description

remote-url

  • Remote url path to fetch file from.

  • Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename

  • Supported protocols: SCP, HTTPS, FILE, FTP, and SFTP.

  • The password must be encoded if it contains special characters and is provided as part of the command.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system config scp://username:password@server/tmp/new_config_file.yml
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system config file:///tmp/new_config_file.yml

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/config/files/{file-name}

Related Commands

Notes

Alternatively, you can upload a config file from the host machine to the switch.

Note

Note: you must copy a config to the predefined directory: "/host/config_files/"

user@host:~$ scp <path-to-config-file> <switch-admin-username>@<switch-ip-address>:/host/config_files/<desired-name>.yaml

Factory

nv action reset system factory-default

nv action reset system factory-default [force]

Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.

Syntax Description

force

Forces a reboot and configuration reset regardless of the prompt answer

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset system factory-default
The operation will reset the system configuration and initiate a reboot.
Type [y] to reset the system configuration and reboot.
Type [N] to abort.
 
 
Do you want to continue? [Y/N] N
Reset factory aborted by user

REST API

POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/

Related Commands

Notes

  • The command will reboot the system.

  • The SSD password will be reset to its default value.
