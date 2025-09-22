On This Page
Control and Power Commands
nv show system reboot
Show system reboot information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot
Related commands
Notes
nv show system reboot reason
Show the system reboot reason.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/reason
Related commands
Notes
nv show system reboot history
Show the system reboot history.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/reboot/history
Related commands
Notes
nv action reboot system [mode {halt | cold | immediate| power-cycle}] [force]
Reboot switch system.
Syntax Description
flag
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation.
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Updated reboot modes
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related commands
nv action install platform firmware files
Notes
nv action power-cycle system [force] [immediate]
Performs system power cycle.
Syntax Description
force
Force the action without asking for user confirmation.
immediate
Performs power cycle without closing the system gracefully
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
nv action power-cycle system
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related Commands
nv action reboot system
Notes