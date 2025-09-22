Document Revision History

Version 25.02.4282 —September 2025

Added

The subsection Examples of How to Configure Partitions via OpenAPI

The subsection Power Capping

Updated:

The output of the command nv show system events to reflect Etc/UTC event timestamp

Removed

Version 25.02.4257 —July 2025

Added:

The command nv set/unset system ntp listen

An update to dhcp-client-identifier to include in the Zero-Touch Provisioning section

Ne w event to " ASIC-Related Events" in the table Detailed Table of Events

New events to "System-Services-Related Events" section to the table Detailed Table of Events

Two new operation codes (44 and 45) to the table Link Down Reason Indication

Note in the subsection ZTP and OS Upgrade

The command nv show cluster apps manager certificate detail

The command nv show cluster apps manager ca-certificate detail

The section Cluster RBAC Commands

The subsection Configuration for Enabling RBAC with Cluster RBAC Commands

Added the " skip-version-check" option to the command nv action install platform firmware files

The subsection SDK Maintainability

The command nv show platform boot-policy

Removed:

The command nv set/unset system syslog trap

The section NVLink Ibdiagnet

Version 25.02.4217 —June 2025

Added:

Note under Recommended Full System Upgrade Sequence Example for Automation Reference section

Note under Upgrading OS Software section

Note in Certificates Management section

The "detail" option to the command nv show platform transceiver

The table Link Down Reason Indication

The command nv show system gnmi-server mtls

The command nv show system aaa user spiffe-id

The command nv show system aaa tacacs authentication

The command nv action delete system security tpm oiak

The command nv action import system security tpm oiak

The command nv show system security tpm oiak

The command nv show system log file list

The command nv action erase system disk

The command nv show system disk usage

The command nv show system disk

Added commands to the Role Based Access Control Commands section

A note in the command nv action reset system factory-default

A subsection in the Troubleshooting section

The command nv show system date-time

The command nv show system ntp server detail

The command nv show system version packages installed id

The command nv show system version packages installed

The command nv show system version image

The command nv action restore cluster apps log-stream

The command nv action update cluster apps log-stream

The command nv show cluster apps log-stream

The functionality Managing Log Stream in the Cluster Applications section

The command nv show system syslog selector rate-limit

The command nv show system syslog selector filter id

The command nv show system syslog selector filter

The command nv show system syslog selector id

The command nv show system syslog selector

The command nv show system cli

Updated:

NVOS group IDs in the LDAP section

The modes of the command nv action reboot system

The command "nv show system events last" to nv show system events --last

The command "nv show system events recent" to nv show system events --recent

The output of the command nv show system serial-console

The output of the command nv show system

The output of the command nv show platform

The output of the command nv show system syslog

The output of the command nv show system syslog server

The output of the command nv show system syslog server id

The output of the command nv show system version

The output of the command nv show system ntp

The output of the command nv show system ntp server