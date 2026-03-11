NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282  Documentation Commands

On This Page

Documentation Commands

nv show system documentation

nv show system documentation

Display system document list.

Syntax Description

files

Displays system document list in brief mode.

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv show system documentation
Name                          Type                  Path
------------------------      --------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NVOS_EULA.pdf                 EULA                  /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/eula/NVOS_EULA.pdf
NVOS_NVL_Release_Notes.pdf    Release notes         /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/release_notes/NVOS_NVL_Release_Notes.pdf
NVOS_NVL_User_Manual.pdf      User manual           /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/user_manual/NVOS_NVL_User_Manual.pdf
Open_Source_Licenses.txt      Open source licenses  /usr/share/nginx/html/system_documents/open_source_licenses/Open_Source_Licenses.txt

Related Commands

nv action upload system documentation files

Notes

nv action upload system documentation files

nv action upload system documentation files <file-name> <remote-url>

Upload system document to remote server

Syntax Description

file-name

Document to be uploaded.

remote-url

Destination image file name

Remote url path to upload a file to. Format: [protocol]://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename Supported protocols: SCP, FTP, SFTP, and HTTPS

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

25.02.4253 : Added HTTPS support in remote-url

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload system documentation files NVOS_EULA.pdf scp://user:password@10.1.12.20/tmp/NVOS_EULA.pdf

Related Commands

nv show system documentation

Notes

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 11, 2026
content here