Event Management

For most WARNING/CRITICAL events, the system will send a "Clearing" event once the issue is resolved. If the system experiences two or more issues for a component, it will send an event about the last issue, and once all the issues are resolved, it will send a "Clearing" event for the last issue only. Once you receive a "Clearing" event, all issues for the component are resolved.

Example:

PSU2 is out of power

PSU2 is missing or not available

Cleared: PSU2 is missing or not available

If one of the initial issues for the component still exists after the last one was resolved, the system will resend the issue that still exists.

Example:

PSU2 is out of power

PSU2 is missing or not available

PSU2 is out of power

Backward compatibility is preserved, and in the case of clearing the issue for the component, the system will also send generic events. Please consider avoiding generic messages, as they will be dropped in future releases.

Example:

Cleared: PSU2/FAN speed is out of range

Hardware component goes back to normal

After a reboot, the system does not clear any pre-boot events and assumes everything is cleared.