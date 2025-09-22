Installation Management Commands

nv action install platform firmware <component_id> files <file_path> [force] [skip-reboot][skip-version-check] Install platform firmware image. ASIC Image will be installed to stage location and will be installed at the next reboot time.

Syntax Description component_id Platform component name: ASIC, BIOS, CPLD1, SSD, and transceiver. For systems with BMC, additional firmware components are supported: EROT, FPGA, BMC.

file_path Path to the firmware file.

force Force the action without asking for user confirmation.

skip-reboot Skip reboot after firmware installation. If force was specified, the reboot will still be skipped.

skip-version-check Skip version check. When this option is specified, the CLI will force the installation even if the same version is already installed. If not specified, the CLI will skip installation when the version matches the existing version.

Default N/A

History 25.02.1884 25.02.4253 Added skip-version-check option

Example Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action install platform firmware ASIC files fw-NVL5.mfa Installing firmware: /tmp/fw-NVL5.mfa Firmware fw-NVL5.mfa successfully installed Action succeeded

REST API POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/firmware/{platform-component-id}/files/{file-name}

Related commands nv set/unset platform firmware ASIC auto-update nv action reboot system