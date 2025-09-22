On This Page
LDAP Authentication and Authorization
NVOS implements LDAP client AAA (Accounting, Authentication, and Authorization) in a transparent way with minimal configuration. There is no need to create accounts or directories on the switch.
NVOS uses Pluggable Authentication Modules (PAM) and Name Service Switch (NSS) for user authentication. NSS enables PAM to use LDAP to provide user authentication, group mapping, and information for other services on the system.
Authentication using PAM: Supports login, SSH,
sudo, and
su.
Runs over the eth0 management interface.
Supports up to eight LDAP servers.
LDAP configuration consists of two levels:
Global Configuration: Settings that apply to all LDAP servers unless overridden.
Per-Server Configuration: Specific settings for individual LDAP servers.
If a per-server configuration is not defined, the system will automatically use the settings from the global configuration.
All nv ldap commands are in LDAP Commands section. Global commands are under
/system/aaa/ldap, and per-server commands are under
/system/aaa/ldap/server/<hostname-id>.
The LDAP server configuration assigns them to specific groups. The GID is now unique by default and can be assigned to any GID by design.
Admin privileged users: 4(adm), 27(sudo), 999(docker), 1001(redis), 995(nvaction), 997(nvapply)
Monitor privileged users: 4(adm), 998(nvshow)
Non-privileged users: No NV commands access
LDAP Server Group Configuration Example
Below is an example of configuring LDAP server groups. This configuration allows you to define a group of LDAP servers with common settings while enabling server-specific overrides when necessary.
dn: cn=nvset,ou=People,dc=itzgeek,dc=local
objectClass: posixGroup
cn: nvaction
gidNumber:
995
memberUid: adminuser
The SSL section enables configuring the encryption mode for the LDAP client to ensure secure communication.
Supported Encryption Modes:
start-tls,
ssl.
Default CA Certificate Bundle: The LDAP client uses the default CA certificate bundle located at
/etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt.
Certificate Validation: Certificate validation may be skipped using SSL settings
cert-verify. When certificate validation is skipped, the certificate is used only to establish a secure connection, without verifying its authenticity.
Ensure proper configuration to maintain secure and reliable LDAP connections.
Below is a simple example of configuring an LDAP client. This setup includes basic global settings and per-server configuration.
admin@nvos:~$ nv
set system aaa ldap bind-dn <ldap-server-bind-dn>
admin@nvos:~$ nv
set system aaa ldap secret
"ldap-secret"
admin@nvos:~$ nv
set system aaa ldap server <ldap-server-ip>
admin@nvos:~$ nv
set system aaa ldap base-dn <ldap-server-base-dn>
# set global aaa configs
admin@nvos:~$ nv
set system aaa authentication order ldap,
local
admin@nvos:~$ nv config apply -y