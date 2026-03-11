NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
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Link Layer Discovery Protocol Commands

nv set/unset system lldp

nv set system lldp [state {enabled,disabled} | tx-interval {number} | tx-hold-multiplier {number}]

nv unset system lldp [state {enabled,disabled} | tx-interval {number} | tx-hold-multiplier {number}]

Update LLDP global configurations.

Syntax Description

state

LLDP state configuration.

tx-interval

Change transmit delay.

tx-hold-multiplier

TTL of transmitted packets is calculated by multiplying the tx-interval by the given factor.

Default

state

enabled

tx-interval

30

tx-hold-multiplier

4

History

25.02.1884

Example

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admin@nvos:~$ nv set system lldp state disabled
 
admin@nvos:~# nv set system lldp state tx-interval 50

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/lldp

Related Commands

nv show system lldp

Notes

nv show system lldp

nv show system lldp

Display LLDP global configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

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admin@nvos:~$ nv show system lldp
 
                        operational   applied
------------------      -----------   -------
state                   enabled       enabled
tx-interval             30            30     
tx-hold-multiplier      4             4  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/lldp

Related Commands

nv set system lldp

Notes

nv show interface lldp

nv show interface <interface-id> lldp

Show preview details of interface neighbor.

Syntax Description

interface-id

interface name

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

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admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 lldp
                operational                      applied
----------      -------------------------        -------
[neighbor]      MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12 

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/lldp

Related Commands

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor

Notes

This command is just for mgmt interfaces.

nv show interface lldp neighbor

nv show interface <interface-id> lldp neighbor

Show details of interface neighbor.

Syntax Description

interface-id

interface name

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 lldp neighbor 
Neighbor                      Remote IP    Model    SW Version        Remote Port
-------------------------     ----------   -------  ----------------  -----------
MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12     10.60.4.12                              11  

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/lldp/neighbor

Related Commands

nv show interface <interface-id> lldp neighbor <neighbor-id>

Notes

This command is just for mgmt interfaces.

nv show interface lldp neighbor id

nv show interface <interface-id> lldp neighbor <neighbor-id>

Show extend details of the neighbor

Syntax Description

interface-id

Interface name

neighbor-id

Neighbor name

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface eth0 lldp neighbor MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12 
                           operational
-------------------------  -----------------------------------------------------
age                        3581                            
bridge                  
  untagged                 59                             
chassis
  chassis-id               1c:98:ec:45:3e:c0
  management-address-ipv4  10.60.4.12
  management-address-ipv6  fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:4998
  system-name              MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12                       
  system-description       HP J9775A 2530-48G Switch, revision YA.16.11.0015, ROM YA.15.20 ...
port     
  ttl                      120
  name                     11
  type                     local
  description              11
  pmd-autoneg                                  
    [advertised]           0 
    [advertised]           1
    [advertised]           2
    mau-oper-type          1000BaseTFD - Four-pair Category 5 UTP, full duplex mode                                        
lldp-med                                                         
  device-type                      

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/{interface-id}/lldp/neighbor/{neighbor-id}

Related Commands

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp neighbor

Notes

This command is just for mgmt interfaces.

nv show interface lldp

nv show interface lldp

Show neighbor details of all interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

Example

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admin@nvos:~$ nv show interface lldp
Interface  Speed   Type       Neighbor                    Remote Port
---------  ------  --------   -------------------------   -----------
eth0       1G      eth        MTL-S-F2-LAB-ADVG-SW-4-12   11  
ib0                ipoib                                        
lo                 loopback                                     
sw1p1      200G    ib                                        
sw1p2      200G    ib
sw2p1              ib  
...  ...

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/interface/lldp

Related Commands

nv show interface {interface-id} lldp

Notes

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