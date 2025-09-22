On This Page
- nv show system log
- nv show system log component
- nv show system log rotation
- nv set/unset system log component
- nv set/unset system log rotation disk-percentage
- nv set/unset system log rotation frequency
- nv set/unset system log rotation max-number
- nv set/unset system log rotation size
- nv action rotate system log
Logging Commands
nv show system log {file {file-name} {follow} {list}}
Displays the log file
Syntax Description
log
Displays the log file in interactive mode , similar to LINUX “less” utility
file
Displays the contents of the current log
file-name
Displays an archived log file
follow
Displays the last few lines of the current log file and then continues to display new lines as they come in until the user hits Ctrl+C, similar to LINUX “tail” utility.
list
Displays a list of all the available syslog files
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Changed "nv show system log files" to "nv show system log file", removed debug-log option, changed output of "nv show system log" to also display log configurations, added "nv show system log file list"
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/file
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/file/{file-name}
Related Commands
nv set system log component nvue level <level>
Notes
nv show system log component <component-name> {file {file-name} {follow} {list}}
Displays the log configuration of all the system components.
Syntax Description
component-name
Displays the log configuration of specific system component
file
Displays the contents of the current log
file-name
Displays an archived log file
follow
Displays the last few lines of the current log file and then continues to display new lines as they come in until the user hits Ctrl+C, similar to LINUX “tail” utility.
list
Displays a list of all the available syslog files
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/component
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/component/{component-name}
Related Commands
nv set system log component nvue level <level>
Notes
nv show system log rotation
Show log rotation criteria configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/rotation
Related Commands
nv set system log rotation
Notes
nv set system log component <component-name> level <level>
nv unset system log component <component-name> level
Set/unset the system component minimum priority level of messages to log
Syntax Description
component-name
The system component name: nvue, orchagent, portsyncd, sai_api_port, sai_api_switch, syncd
level
The minimum priority level of messages to log: critical, debug, error, info, notice, warn
Default
notice
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/log/component
Related Commands
nv show system log component
nv unset system log component level
Notes
To get component-name run "nv show system log component"
nv set system log rotation disk-percentage <percentage>
nv unset system log rotation disk-percentage
Set/unset the size of the log file to rotate based on disk size percentage.
Syntax Description
percentage
Percentage value: 0.001–100
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
Notes
nv set system log rotation frequency <frequency>
nv unset system log rotation frequency
Set/unset the frequency of the file rotation.
Syntax Description
frequency
Rotation frequency: daily, weekly, monthly, yearly
Default
daily
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
Notes
nv set system log rotation max-number <count>
nv unset system log rotation max-number
Set/unset the max number of file rotations.
Syntax Description
count
Number of file rotations before being removed: 0–999999
Default
20
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
Notes
nv set system log rotation size <mebibytes>
nv unset system log rotation size
Set the size of the file to be rotated.
Syntax Description
mebibytes
The size threshold for a file to be rotated: 0.001–3500 MiB
Default
10
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/rotation
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
Notes
nv action rotate system log
Force log file rotation. Action to trigger file rotation manually.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
POST https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system
Related Commands
nv show system log rotation
Notes