Partitions can be created to define the allocation of GPUs with attributes such as the following:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resiliency-mode <resiliency-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> [uuid <uuid>] [location <location-id>]





Add GPUs to a partition using either a UUID or location.

Location-based:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]

UUID-based:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]





Remove a GPU from a partition.

Location-based:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]

UUID-based:

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]





Recalculate the routing table for a partition.

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> reroute





Display all partitions with details such as resiliency mode, multicast limit, and type.

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show sdn partition





Display detailed information about a specific partition, including associated GPUs and health status.

Copy Copied! admin @nvos :~$ nv show sdn partition <partition-id>

Remove an existing partition.