SDN

NVOS provides a comprehensive set of commands for managing Software-Defined Networking (SDN) configuration and state files and partitions. These tools enable users to generate, fetch, install, upload, and manage SDN-related configurations and states effectively.

Key Functionalities

SDN Configuration and State Management

SDN Configuration

  • Generate and Fetch: Create new SDN configuration files or retrieve existing ones based on application type

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action generate sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config scp://<user>:<pswd>@<server_ip>/<path_to_fm_config_file>

  • Install: Apply SDN configuration files

     admin@nvos:~$ nv action install sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config files <fm_config_file_name>

  • Upload and Delete: Upload/remove SDN configuration files to the system

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config files nmx-controller_fm_config_20241210_023001 scp://<user>:<pswd>@<server_ip>/<path_to_target_directory>
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config files <fm_Config_to_delete>

  • View Files: Display a list of available SDN configuration files

    admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn config app nmx-controller type fm_config files 
Available config file                     File path                                                                                       
----------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
nmx-controller_fm_config_20241211_190246  /host/cluster_infra/app_config/nmx-controller/fm_config/<file_name>

SDN State

  • Generate State Files: Create SDN state files for analysis or diagnostic purposes

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action generate sdn state app nmx-controller type topology
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch sdn state app nmx-controller type topology scp://<user>:<pswd>@<server_ip>/<path_to_topology_file>

  • Upload and Delete State Files: Upload state files to external systems or delete them from the system

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action upload sdn  state app nmx-controller type topology files nmx-controller_topology_20241210_023001 scp://<user>:<pswd>@<server_ip>/<path_to_target_directory>
 
admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete sdn  state app nmx-controller type topology files <topology_to_delete>

  • View Files: List existing SDN state files for easy reference and review

    admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn sdn app nmx-controller type topology files 
Available config file                     File path                                                                                       
----------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
nmx-controller_topology_20241211_190246  /host/cluster_infra/app_config/nmx-controller/topology/<file_name>

SDN Partitions Management

Creating SDN Partitions

Partitions can be created to define the allocation of GPUs with attributes such as the following:

 admin@nvos:~$ nv action create sdn partition <partition-id> name <name> resiliency-mode <resiliency-mode> mcast-limit <mcast-limit> [uuid <uuid>] [location <location-id>]


Updating SDN Partitions

Add GPUs

Add GPUs to a partition using either a UUID or location.

Location-based:

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]

UUID-based:

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]


Restore GPUs

Remove a GPU from a partition.

Location-based:

 admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> location <location-id> [no-reroute]

UUID-based:

admin@nvos:~$ nv action restore sdn partition <partition-id> uuid <uuid> [no-reroute]


Update Routing Table

Recalculate the routing table for a partition.

admin@nvos:~$ nv action update sdn partition <partition-id> reroute


Viewing SDN Partitions

List All Partitions

Display all partitions with details such as resiliency mode, multicast limit, and type.

 admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn partition


View Partition Details

Display detailed information about a specific partition, including associated GPUs and health status.

admin@nvos:~$ nv show sdn partition <partition-id>

Deleting SDN Partitions

Remove an existing partition.

admin@nvos:~$ nv action delete sdn partition <partition-id>

SDN Reset to Factory Defaults

Restore all SDN configurations, states, and partition settings to factory default values.

admin@nvos:~$ nv action reset sdn factory-default

SDN Commands
