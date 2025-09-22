On This Page
- nv show system snmp-server
- nv show system snmp-server listening-address
- nv show system snmp-server readonly-community
- nv set system snmp-server state
- nv set system snmp-server listening-address
- nv set system snmp-server readonly-community
- nv set system snmp-server auto-refresh-interval
- nv set system snmp-server system-contact
- nv set system snmp-server system-location
SNMP Commands
nv show system snmp-server
Show SNMP server configuration.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server
nv show system snmp-server listening-address [addr]
Show SNMP server listening addresses configuration.
Syntax Description
addr
Optional, show info of specific address. If omitted, will show a summary of all listening addresses
Default
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/listening-address
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/listening-address/{addr}
nv show system snmp-server readonly-community
Show SNMP server readonly communities.
Syntax Description
Default
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/readonly-community
nv set system snmp-server state <enabled | disabled>
Enable or disable the SNMP server.
Syntax Description
Default
Disabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server
At least 1 listening-address and 1 readonly-community must be configured in order to enabled SNMP server.
nv set system snmp-server listening-address <addr> [port <port>]
Configure a listening-address for the SNMP server.
Syntax Description
addr
The address to set. Both IPv4 and IPv6 are supported.
Special addresses may be specified by designated keywords: all (0.0.0.0), localhost (127.0.0.1), all-v6 ([::]), localhost-v6 ([::1])
port
Optional, set the port for the listening-address. If omitted, will use the default SNMP port 161.
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/listening-address/{addr}
Multiple listening-addresses may be configured.
nv set system snmp-server readonly-community <community>
Configure a readonly community for the SNMP server
Syntax Description
community
The community to set
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server/readonly-community/{community}
Up to 4 readonly communities may be configured.
The same communities are used for both IPv4 and IPv6.
nv set system snmp-server auto-refresh-interval {interval}
Set the interval in seconds between SNMP data refreshes
Syntax Description
interval
The interval to set, in seconds. The allowed range is [5-300]
Default
60
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server
In general, SNMP server refreshes its internal data every time period as set by the auto-refresh-interval configuration. However, sysName is an exception. It reflects the system hostname, and is being refreshed on a less frequent basis, every 12 time periods, as the system hostname is not expected to change very often.
nv set system snmp-server system-contact <contact>
Set the value for sysContact in MIB-II.
Syntax Description
contact
The contact to set, up to 255 characters
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server
nv set system snmp-server system-location <location>
Set the value for sysLocation in MIB-II.
Syntax Description
location
The location to set, up to 255 characters
Default
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/snmp-server
