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Software Commands
nv show platform software
Display detailed platform software information installed.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.4282
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software
Related Commands
Notes
nv show platform software installed
Displays the software packages installed in the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed/{installed-id}
Related Commands
Notes
show platform software installed <installed-id>
Display the information for a specific installed software package.
Syntax Description
installed-id
Package name (string)
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/platform/software/installed/{installed-id}
Related Commands
Notes