NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
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SSH Commands

nv show system ssh-server

nv show system ssh-server

Show SSH server configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.1884

25.02.4282 Updated command output

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ssh-server
                        operational  applied 
----------------------  -----------  --------
authentication-retries  6            6       
login-timeout           120          120     
inactive-timeout        15           15      
login-record-period     1            1       
max-sessions            100          100     
pka-only                disabled     disabled
[port]                  22           22

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server

Related Commands

nv show system ssh-server

Notes

Applied for new connections only.

nv show system ssh-server port

nv show system ssh-server port

Show TCP port numbers for to listen for incoming SSH sessions.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

25.02.4282

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv show system ssh-server port
Ports
-----
22

REST API

GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server/port

Related Commands

nv show system ssh-server

Notes

Applied for new connections only.

nv set/unset system ssh-server inactive-timeout

nv set/unset system ssh-server inactive-timeout [<integer time>]

Configure inactive timeout for ssh connections in minutes <0-35000>.

Syntax Description

integer time

Number of minutes: 0–35000 minutes

Default

15 minutes

History

25.02.1884

25.02.4282 Updated command syntax

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ssh-server inactive-timeout 300

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server/inactive-timeout

Related Commands

nv show system ssh-server

Notes

Applied for new connections only.

nv set/unset system ssh-server max-sessions

nv set/unset system ssh-server max-sessions [<integer sessions>]

Configuring the maximum number of ssh connections <3–100>.

Syntax Description

integer sessions

Number of sessions: 3–100 sessions

Default

100

History

25.02.1884

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ssh-server max-sessions 10

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server/max-sessions

Related Commands

nv show system ssh-server

Notes

Applied for new connections only.

nv set/unset system ssh-server port

nv set/unset system ssh-server port

Configure the ports for the systems ssh-server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

22

History

25.02.1884

25.02.4282 Updated command syntax

Example
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admin@nvos:~$ nv set system ssh-server port

REST API

PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/ssh-server/port

Related Commands

nv show system ssh-server

Notes

Multiple ports can be configured. By default, port 22 is used. Any user configuration will remove the default, the user need to configure port 22 explicitly.
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