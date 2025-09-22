On This Page
System API Commands
nv show system api
Show NVUE external REST API configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
25.02.4253 Updated command output
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api
Related Commands
nv set/unset system api state
nv set/unset system api port
nv set/unset system api state < enabled | disabled>
Set the REST API external access state.
Syntax Description
state
enabled, disabled
Default
enabled
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api
Related Commands
nv show system api
nv set/unset system api port < port-number >
Set the REST API listen port.
Syntax Description
port-number
Port number of the remote syslog server: 1–65535
Default
443
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api
Related Commands
nv show system api
nv show system api mtls
Show configured CA certificate for API mTLS connections.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
GET https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api/mtls
Related Commands
nv show system api
nv set system api mtls ca-certificate <cacert-id>
Set CA certificate for API mTLS connection.
Syntax Description
cacert-id
CA certificate ID string
Default
none
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api/mtls?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"ca-certificate": "cacert_id"}
Related Commands
nv set system api certificate <cert-id>
Set certificate for API connection.
Syntax Description
cert-id
Certificate ID string
Default
none
History
25.02.1884
Example
REST API
PATCH https://<ip>/nvue_v1/system/api/mtls?rev= Content-Type: application/json {"certificate": "cert_id"}
Related Commands
