NVIDIA NVOS User Manual for NVLink Switches v25.02.4282
Upgrading Operating System Software

Important Notes Before Upgrading OS Software

Consider the following items prior to upgrading the operating system:

  • The system becomes unavailable while OS upgrade is in progress.

  • The upgrade procedure burns the software image as well as the firmware.

  • Before upgrading the software image, make sure to close all CLI sessions besides the one used to run the upgrade process.

Upgrading OS Software

To upgrade NVOS, perform the following steps.

  1. Display the image (.bin file) that is currently available.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv show system image 
            operational          applied
----------  -------------------  -------
current     <old_image>                 
next        <old_image>                 
partition1  <old_image>          

  2. In case there are partition1 and partition2, Uninstall the image that isn't used as 'current' or 'next' prior to fetching the new image. Use the command nv action uninstall system image, for this purpose.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image

    Another option is to clean-up all the unused images.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action uninstall system image force

  3. Upload the new software image to the system using fetch command.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action fetch system image scp://<username>:<password>@<ip-address>/var/www/html/<new_image>

  4. Install the new image.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv action install system image files new-nvos-image.bin
Operation will reboot the system.
If you choose ‘y’, the system will install the image and reboot.
If you choose ‘N’, the operation will abort without installing the image and without rebooting the system.
Do you want to continue? [y/N]

  5. After reboot, display available images and verify that the new image now appears.

    admin@nvos:~$ nv show system image 
             operational          applied
----------  -------------------   ------- 
current     2                  
next        2                                    
partition1
  build-id  <old_image>
partition2
  build-id  <new_image>

    Note

    • After software reboot, the software upgrade will also automatically upgrade the firmware version.

    • To recover from image corruption (e.g., due to power interruption), there are two installed images on the system. For more information, see the nv action boot-next system image command.

    • The system will reboot twice if "nv action reboot system immediate" or "nv action power-cycle system" commands are used after NVOS installation. For optimized reboot time, use "nv action reboot system."
